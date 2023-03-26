The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park is planning an “extra-special” year to commemorate its 25th anniversary.

Its season began Saturday, and it is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October.

“We always look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Wildlife Safari Park, but especially this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary,” superintendent Gary Pettit said.

One of the ways the park near Ashland will celebrate is with Jurassic Adventure starting on May 5.

Jurassic Adventure will include some of the world’s largest and most life-like robotic dinosaurs roaming the park until Oct. 1.

Jurassic Adventure includes full-sized dinosaurs and handmade animatronics created with scientific supervision. Visitors will be able to dig in fossil pits and can consult a Jurassic Adventure Guide Map identifying all the things to learn, see and do at the Park.

What a great way to celebrate,” Pettit said. “We hope more people than ever will come out to the park and explore.”

Saturday is the final day of the weeklong celebration of the Wildlife Safari Park being voted No. 1 Safari Park and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium being Voted No. 1 Zoo by USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. To thank the community, all children under age 12 receive free admission to the park.

The price for adults, ages 12 to 64, is $12. The price per child, ages 3 to 11, is $10; and a senior’s admission, ages 65 and older, is $11.

Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories. Wildlife Safari Park memberships are available for $75 or as an add-on to an Omaha zoo membership for $65.