Poster contest open to third graders

Submissions are open for the annual Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest.
Open to any and all third-grade students in Nebraska (public, private or homeschooled), teachers are encouraged to have students participate while teaching them about hazards of severe weather in Nebraska. While not specifically designed to promote tornado awareness, tornadoes are the most common theme chosen for posters. Lighting and flooding are also good topic choices.
Sponsored by the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, the Nebraska National Guard, and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the contest is part of the annual Severe Weather Awareness Week effort produced by emergency management directors and coordinators across Nebraska.
The first-place winner in the state contest wins a $125 gift card. The second-place winner receives a $100 gift card, and the third-place winner receives a $75 gift card. The Nebraska Association of Emergency Management provides the first, second, and third place gift cards. The fourth-place poster winner receives a $50 gift card sponsored by the National Weather Service.
Entries must be related to the theme of severe weather safety and will be judged on originality, effort, and accuracy. The posters should have a clear preparedness/weather safety message included. The slogan is as important as the art work. All entries must be on an 11-inch by 17-inch sheet of white paper providing a 1-inch border to allow for matting the winning posters. Any medium may be used (crayon, paint, markers, etc.). Only one entry is allowed per student. Joint entries (posters by more than one person) are NOT allowed.
Each entry must include the following information on the back of the poster: student’s name, age, home address, home phone, school, school address, Nebraska county where school is located.
Entries must be received on or before Feb. 11, 2021. Entries can be mailed to the Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency (1210 Golden Gate Drive, Suite 1310, Papillion, NE 68046-2848) or dropped off at the Sarpy County Clerk’s Office located in the Sarpy County Administration Building (1210 Golden Gate Drive, Papillion, NE 68046). Remember to allow enough time for mailed items to arrive by the deadline.
Schools with more than three entries should conduct their own contest to select their top three posters. Each school should only send a maximum of three posters.
The top three posters in the county will be selected by the Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and forwarded to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. There, they will join the top three posters from every participating county in the state.
All winners will be notified by phone or mail. The four state winners and their parents will be invited to the State Capitol in March for the presentation of their awards from the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service and to be recognized by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Any questions regarding the Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest should be directed to Jesse Eret with the Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency at jeret@sarpy.com or 402-593-5955.