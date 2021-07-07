Property tax payments due July 31

The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office wants to remind property owners that the second half of their property tax is due July 31.

Property owners can pay property taxes:

• Online at apps.sarpy.gov/PayTax.

• By mail to: Sarpy County Treasurer, 1102 E. 1st St., Papillion, NE 68046.

• Via drop box: Place payment in a secure drop box, either outside the Sarpy County 1102 Building or outside the east entrance of the Sarpy County Courthouse.

• In person at the Treasurer’s Office. The Treasurer’s Office has moved to the Sarpy County 1102 Building, 1102 E. 1st St. in Papillion. The office is no longer in the Sarpy County Courthouse.

The second half property tax payment will become delinquent on Aug. 1. If not paid by that date, interest will be computed and charged on a daily basis.

