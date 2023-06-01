Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In spite of their first loss on Wednesday night, the DC Electric Thunderbirds are firing in all four facets of the game in an 8-1 start.

Through four innings against Union Pizzeria (Millard North) on Wednesday, starting pitcher Daniel Lester had six strikeouts and allowed just four runners reach base.

“I thought Daniel Lester was good for us as well,” head coach Jason Shockey said. “Just one of the things that we talked about, not just with him but all of our pitchers, is with two outs just kind of closing the door, and I think they got two or three runs if I'm not mistaken throughout the entire game with two outs, but I thought Daniel was good. I thought their guy was good.”

The Mustangs broke through with an RBI single followed by a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning to jump ahead 4-0.

But the TBirds responded with RBI hits by Colin Flores and Kaden Allread to cut the deficit in half.

Ultimately, though, the Mustangs tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh on another RBI single and a sacrifice fly. DC Electric got a run across the board in the bottom half of the inning but struggled to capitalize on their chances.

“It's one of those things when you get guys on base, it's the understanding that the pressure is on the defense, it's not on the offense. We want to get up there and get something done but (the) job is still the same, right? See the ball, hit the ball hard and get after it. So to their credit, they capitalized on it. We didn't necessarily tonight, but again, it's been a great start to the season.”

In that great start – which began a perfect 8-0 with just 12 runs allowed and 59 scored – the TBirds had been strong in all four facets of the game – pitching, defense, hitting and baserunning.

“We've done all four facets really well; pitching defense, hitting and base running, we've done those really really well. And the team camaraderie is really good. So it's been outstanding,” Shockey said. “To come to the park every day just as it always is, and be around these guys and watch them pull for each other, and all that stuff. So it's been great. It's been really good.”

The loss to the Mustangs doesn’t dampen the fiery start.

“It's a loss, it's a league loss, which sucks, but in the grand scheme, it's not overshadowing the great start that we've had so far.”

A big part of the strong early stretch is the team camaraderie, along with a carry-over both from last summer and more recently their state tournament appearance.

“I think that's a big thing, right? I mean, we're sitting here two, three weeks ago, and we were wondering if we're gonna get in, and I think I even told you, I'm like, yeah, I don't think it's gonna happen. But to have that experience, to be in a one run game against the eventual state champion, to come out and get a win against a good Papio South team that had got us earlier in the year, and to be right there against Elkhorn South … it's good. I mean, it's a good experience for our kids and (we’re) just continuing to compete every single day and they're doing a great job.”

The TBirds also recently won the fourth annual Todd VanDerwerken Memorial Tournament, which honors a man who Shockey said typified the Bellevue community with his military background and support for sports, specifically Bellevue West. Todd's son, Tyler, played for the TBirds last year.

After defeating cancer four times, VanDerwerken lost his battle. Now, the TBirds honor his legacy with the tournament.

“He was a special guy and a real example of the Bellevue community.”