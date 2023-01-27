Bellevue West rolls to Metro Conference title over Millard West

The best-of-five final of the Metro Conference girls bowling tournament came down to one key shot in the 10th frame.

​Senior Karla Diaz converted a 4-9 split as Bellevue West posted a 151-125 victory in Game 5 to claim the title at Maplewood Lanes. It was the first for the Thunderbirds in the three-year history of the tourney.

"That spare sealed it for us," Bellevue West coach Phil Burlingame said. "The door was open, but Karla took it upon herself to close it."

The Wildcats, the No. 1 seed in the 18-team event, showed resilience in that final. Millard West tied the match 1-1 with a 154-153 win in Game 2 and knotted it again with a 130-129 victory in Game 4.

"Give them credit because they bowled great," Burlingame said. "But I was proud of the way our girls responded in that last game."

Bellevue West won Game 1 144-136 with the help of a Diaz strike in the 10th. Millard West squeezed out a one-pin win in Game 2 after Emily Ciesielski had a spare and strike in the 10th.

The Thunderbirds had six open frames to start Game 3 and trailed by 41 before stringing five strikes together to rally for a 170-157 win. Millard West again bounced back and captured Game 4 by one pin when Ciesielski rolled a strike in the 10th.

That set up the decisive Game 5, which the Wildcats led 63-62 after five frames. A sixth-frame strike by Bellevue West's Hailey Reineke was followed by a spare from Brenna Cropp and a strike by Sarah Breaux.

After an open frame in the ninth, Diaz left the 4-9 split on her first ball in the 10th. She converted it to give the Thunderbirds an insurmountable lead and the championship.

"They made that split, and it was huge," Millard West coach Megan Smith said. "Our girls fought hard and hung in there all the way."

The third-seeded Thunderbirds defeated Omaha Burke in one semifinal. The 15th-seeded Bulldogs knocked off second-seeded Millard North and last year's runner-up Bellevue East to reach that semi.

The Wildcats posted wins over Omaha North and Papillion-La Vista South before defeating Gretna in the other semifinal.

Bellevue West team members were Diaz, Cropp, Breaux, Reineke, Carie Mascarello, Haley Reagan and Amaiah Slade.

Bowling for Millard West were Ciesielski, Kelsey Maulick, Gwendolyn Naumann, Jillian Weland, Jayci Reimers and Lacy Nemitz.

Millard North's Emily Merten was the top individual bowler for the second straight year. She rolled games of 161, 194 and 183 to finish with a 538 series, 26 pins more than runner-up Diaz.

Kathryn Johnson of Gretna had the high individual game with a 212.

Individual Top 10

1, Emily Merten, Millard North, 538. 2, Karla Diaz, Bellevue West, 512. 3, Kathryn Johnson, Gretna, 510. 4, Kristen Pennewell, Millard North, 485. 5, Emily Ciesielski, Millard West, 476. 6, Langley Riha, Gretna, 463. 7, Bella Schulist, Papillion-La Vista South, 457. 8, Angela Morales Martin, Millard South, 448. 9, Mae Martin, Millard South, 446. 10, Sophia Bima, Papillion-La Vista, 444.