Bellevue University sophomore Reese Floro was named an NAIA softball first-team All-American on Wednesday.

Floro, a Bellevue East graduate, hit .442 and drove in 49 runs. The first baseman also tied a program record for single-season doubles with 22.

Midland had three players honored as Roni Foote and Emily Prai were second team and Aliyah Rincon was honorabe mention.

Foote, a Millard South grad, hit 15 home runs and drove in 54; Prai hit .426 and scored 57 runs and Rincon compiled a 25-8 record with a 1.66 ERA in 240.2 innings.

Bellevue outfielder Sami Reding, who hit .331 with seven homers, also was honorable mention.