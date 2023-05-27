Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Boys soccer in Sarpy County produced two state qualifiers – including finalist, Gretna – and an array of talent. Here are The Times’ All-Sarpy County teams.

First Team

Goalkeeper: Curtis Oberg, senior, Gretna

With the Dragons forced to replace most of their defense, Oberg stepped right into the shoes of Alec Scharff between the posts. The Gretna senior also stepped up with a save on a penalty kick in the Class A state championship final against Creighton Prep, although the Dragons would go on to lose 2-1. Oberg totaled 82 saves in a 15-4 season, keeping eight clean sheets.

Defender: Tucker Orwig, junior, The Platte

The Platte came to the doorsteps of making the Class B state tournament, losing the B-1 District Final to Bennington. Throughout the season, Tucker Orwig – along with brother and senior goalkeeper Ty – led The Platte’s defense with security.

Defender: K’Shaun Frazier, junior, Omaha Bryan

Like The Platte, Omaha Bryan nearly made the state tournament – which would have been their second consecutive trip – narrowly falling to Lincoln Southeast 2-1 in double overtime in their district final. Frazier led a backline that surrendered just 16 goals all season and kept seven clean sheets.

Defender: Cole Anderson, senior, Papillion-La Vista South

Senior center back was one of the top defenders in Sarpy County this spring, with head coach David Lawrence saying he ranks among the top six or seven in the state.

“Obviously it's hard to quantify defenders due to their lack of stats, but Cole is the reason we made it so far this year. I could switch him between CB and outside back for matchup purposes and he doesn't get beat in 1v1 situations.”

Anderson, who also contributed two goals and three assists, will walk on at Creighton to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Midfielder: Donovan Williams, senior, Omaha Bryan

Senior wide midfielder paired incredibly with Francisco ‘Paco’ Barajas-Castro and the rest of the Bears attack, driving in crosses and connecting with the forwards. Williams led Bryan with eight assists and added two goals, while also dropping back in defense to clean up the outside.

Midfielder: Brett Perkins, senior, Gretna

Reigning Nebraska Boys Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year had slight drop off in production as he contributed 13 assists and nine goals as the Dragons returned to the state final. But the numbers didn’t tell the full story as the elder Perkins brother was the heart of the Gretna attack.

Midfielder: Francisco Barajas-Castro, senior, Omaha Bryan

For the last two seasons, ‘Paco’ has been the heartbeat of the Bears team as their captain. Although they fell just short of the state tournament as a team, Barajas led the team with nine goals and was second for the Bears with five assists. Paco was not only dangerous with or without the ball at his feet, but was also a true leader for Bryan.

Midfielder/forward: Drew Darnold, junior, Papillion-La Vista South

Darnold was the counterpart to mercurial forward Colin Macke, dishing out 15 assists and scoring nine goals of his own. As one of the team leaders, Darnold helped take the Titans to the state semifinals for the first time in 11 years.

Forward: Mikey Stukenholtz, junior, Gretna

Stukenholtz was a lightning bolt for the Dragons on the outside, and few defenders could stop the junior winger from getting into danger areas. With 18 goals and 14 assists, the UNO commit was the most productive player for the Dragons and was the emphasis of Creighton Prep’s defense in a 2-1 Junior Jays state championship win.

Forward: Maguire Perkins, junior, Gretna

After his brother won the Gatorade Player of the Year last year, Maguire took over the limelight with a team-high 19 goals and an additional eight assists as a leading member of the fantastic front four: Maguire and Brett Perkins, Mikey Stukenholtz and Tommy Sowinski.

Forward: Colin Macke, senior, Papillion-La Vista South

Macke not only scored an impressive tally of goals (22) but also stepped up in big moments to lead the Titans back to the state tournament and make their furthest trip – semifinals, where they lost to Gretna – in over a decade. The senior wide attacker had speed like lightning, footwork that left defenders baffled, and finishing that resulted in goal after goal, and could pass the ball too, dishing out 15 assists.

Second Team

Goalkeeper: Ty Orwig, senior, The Platte

In net, Orwig saved 65 shots and was a commanding presence who kept six clean sheets over The Platte’s season.

Defender: Fernando Bautista, junior Bellevue East

Paired with his younger brother – freshman Alexander – Fernando held together the Chieftains’ back line and also added two goals and two assists from the back.

Defender/defensive mid: Colin McClung, junior, Gretna

McClung was an underrated piece of the Dragons defensive midfield, often making the pass that would set up the state runners-up for a goal or making a tackle to prevent one. The junior tallied four assists and one goal.

Defender: Ethan Bichler, senior, Papillion-La Vista South

Senior Bichler was a consistent piece of the Titans defense as Papio South made the state semifinals for the first time in 11 years.

Midfielder: Dominic Hobbs, junior, The Platte

Midfielder: Kaleb Caniglia, junior, The Platte

The midfield pairing of Hobbs and Caniglia created plenty of chances for The Platte. The duo combined for five goals and four assists, but more importantly held the middle of the field.

Midfielder: Cole Krska, senior, Papillion-La Vista South

Krska tallied six goals from the midfield and added two assists for the Titans.

Midfielder: Raul Murrieta, senior, Omaha Bryan

Murrieta was an important part of a versatile Bears attack, scoring five goals and dishing out two assists in a 12-5 season that ended just short of state.

Forward: Thomas Sowinski, senior, Gretna

Sowinski was somehow third on his own team even with 17 goals, several of which came in big moments, such as the 5-2 district final win over Omaha Westside and in the state tournament. Senior Dragon also dished out eight assists.

Forward: Octavio Miranda, junior, Bellevue West

Thunderbirds junior was clinical in front of goal, pouring in 18 goals for Bellevue West in a 7-9 season that began with a three-game winning streak.

Forward: Antonio Gama, soph., Omaha Bryan

Another part of a versatile attack, Gama finished most of his opportunities (eight goals out of 29 shots) for the Bears.

Honorable mention

Bellevue East: Alexander Bautista, Wesley Eidenmiller, Branson Liester

Gretna: Morgan Figi, Will Brewer, Connor Heavican.

Omaha Bryan: Xavier Morales, Arian Gomez Perez, Jesus Monarrez-Carrera, Jose Solorio, Ezechiel Mufungizi, Alexi Valle, Tomas Camarillo, Luis Gallardo, Angel Galvan Jimenez.

Omaha Gross: Owen Nolte, Chris Constantino, Will Pelton, Jacob Heffelfinger.

Papillion-La Vista: Flavio Bernet, Travis Hines, Ethan Watkins, Mike Whitney, Gio Rodriguez.

Papio South: Parker Hylok, Hank Kriegler.

The Platte: Dillon Bills, Enrique Gomez.