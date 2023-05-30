Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NOGALES, Mexico -- Norah Sis was recognized as the "Second Best Spiker" following the completion of the U21 Women's NORCECA Pan American Cup on late Sunday night, a press release from Creighton said.

In five matches at the tournament, Sis collected 32 kills and hit .415 in 65 swings. She also had three blocks, four aces and 20 digs. Sis finished the week third on Team USA in kills, digs and aces.

The Papillion-La Vista grad played in her second Pan American Cup after winning gold last year. In the 2022 Pan American Cup, Sis collected a combined 30 kills, 24 digs, four blocks and three aces on .286 hitting for the week.

The 2022 Big East Player of the Year and a two-time Big East Tournament MVP, Sis averaged 4.33 kills per set and 2.51 digs per set for a Creighton team that won the Big East regular-season and Tournament titles. The Papillion, Neb., product has been named an AVCA All-American following each of her previous two seasons as a Bluejay, during which time Creighton is a combined 58-9.