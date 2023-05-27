Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Gretna Dragons reigned supreme as state champions, but Sarpy County was full of talent across the board throughout the girls soccer season. Here are The Times’ All-Sarpy County teams.

First Team

Goalkeeper: Madelyn Schaffert, soph., Gretna

Most of the credit for the Dragons third-straight state title often went to the outfield players, but the sophomore Schaffert held it down in goal.

Schaffert helped organize a Gretna defense that surrendered just five goals all season. Though the ball was more commonly on the other half of the field, the sophomore keeper made 28 saves and kept 15 clean sheets.

The sophomore keeper has allowed just 11 goals over the last two seasons.

Defender: London De Fini, junior, Gretna

The elder of two De Fini sisters for the Dragons this year, London was a true box-to-box wing back. The Gretna junior regularly dropped back in defense to cover the outside, while charging down the flank with her speed and finesse, finishing the season with seven goals and eight assists. London’s goal in the 5-2 state championship win over Lincoln Southwest was an absolute gem.

“London has the flair and electric on field ability which few are blessed with,” Gretna head coach Chace Hutchison wrote. “She is a complete player excelling at every aspect of the game including passing, dribbling, defending, and shooting. She has a wonderful touch on the ball and the confidence to make the special play in big moments. This year she was asked to play a more defensive position which was new to her. London thrived as our left back, contributing in both phases of the game. She brings joy to the field which is felt by everyone in the program.”

Defender: Anna Sis, senior, Papillion-La Vista

In the middle of the Monarchs defensive back three, Sis displayed poise under pressure and an ability to cut off attackers and run into passing lanes. Sis, along with fellow seniors Brooklynn Holloway and Lexie Buso, led Papio to their first state tournament appearance since 2019.

Defender: Anna Harris, senior, Gretna

“Anna was the voice and visionary for our defensive unit,” Hutchison said. “For the last two years, Anna has been in complete control of our defensive structure and shifts.”

This left the Dragons confident that attacking moves would be handled correctly, with Harris displaying a knack for when to pressure and when to cover, along with proper closing angles, build-up passing, and winning one-on-ones.

“In addition to her on-field ability, Anna took care of her teammates at every turn. Great player and teammate.”

Defender: Martha Yanovich, junior, Omaha Gross Catholic

Yanovich was a strong presence in the Cougars’ defense and also came up to score five goals – second on the team – and dish out three assists as Gross made their first state tournament since 2016.

“(Martha is a) tenacious center back who shut down state’s top scorers,” said Cougars head coach – and Martha’s dad – Rick Yanovich. “(She) possesses speed, skill and courage.”

Midfielder: Ava Makovicka, senior, Gretna

The Dragons senior was a leader for the three-time state champs, dishing out four assists and scoring 11 goals. The Huskers commit was at the center of the Dragons formation and displayed vision, footwork, control and clinical passing and finishing.

“Good things tend to happen for our team when Ava has the ball at her feet,” Hutchison said. “Her drive and determination are foundational pieces of her on-field character. Defensively, Ava was one of the best players in the state. She used her athletic gifts to chase down opponents and win critical situations.”

Midfielder: Karli Williams, soph., Gretna

Sophomore was “one of the best players in the state” in winning aerial duels and 50-50 situations. Williams had a knack for the spectacular, scoring a 25-yard rocket on the volley in the Metro semifinals, and was also a key part of the Dragons’ build up play by switching the point of attack and pushing the ball forward.

“A special player that is going to do great things for years to come in the midfield,” Hutchison said. “Karli is an athletically gifted player, she maximizes her abilities with her day-in and day-out work ethic… We asked her to cover a lot of ground and accept a lot of responsibility throughout the season. She handled both tasks with great maturity.”

Midfielder: Emma Wasilewski, freshman, Papillion-La Vista

Freshman plugged right into the Monarchs attack from the midfield, finishing tied for the team lead with Laina Souerdyke, scoring eight goals. Wasilewski also dished out four assists in Papio’s best season since 2019.

Forward: Madison Severn, senior, Bellevue West

Severn led the Thunderbirds with 20 goals to their best record since 2019 (11-6) and to the A-1 District final against Gretna. The senior forward added 10 assists and averaged 3.6 points (goals and assists) per game.

Forward: Allison Marshall, junior, Gretna

Formations changed a few times during the season for the Dragons, but what didn’t change was the presence of reigning Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year Allison Marshall in tandem with Sonora De Fini. The Kansas State commit led the state champions with 21 goals and was afraid to share the ball, adding seven assists.

Marshall’s hold-up play on the ball is among the best in the state in spite of being double-teamed by defenders, and even with the split with Gretna East, the Dragons will have a commanding forward returning next year.

“Her ability to find the open space, win in the air, and distribute the ball is phenomenal,” Hutchison said.

Forward: Sonora De Fini, soph., Gretna

Paired with Marshall after moving back up from an unfamiliar center back position in 2022, the younger De Fini contributed 18 goals – second behind Marshall for the Dragons – and seven assists.

“Sonora is a player that has a special ability to make the big play,” Hutchison said. “Time and time again she came through for us in big moments. She is ultra confident in 1-v-1 situations combined with a tremendous amount of finishing talent. Playing in her natural forward position, Sonora is just beginning to fulfill her immense potential.”

Second Team

Goalkeeper: Eve Drummond, senior, Platteview

The senior keeper was an all-around leader for the Trojans both on and off the field, saving 182 shots in four years of starting.

Outside back: Alexis Cerone, junior, Gretna

Cerone was a critical component of the Dragons defensive unit, displaying discipline and effort along with the other outside backs.

“At the same time, Lexi was tasked with getting up field to contribute offensively,” Hutchison said. “She was phenomenal in both aspects. At this position, Lexi was put on an island against some of the state’s best attackers. She was rarely beaten in those situations. More often than not, she would win the ball and spark our transition to offense.”

Center back: Zoe Ryan, freshman, Bellevue West

As a freshman, Ryan made an immediate impact for the Thunderbirds, who finished 11-6 and reached a district final. Bellevue West allowed just 14 goals all season, and Ryan was an important piece of that defense.

Center back: Lexie Buso, senior, Papillion-La Vista

One of three seniors in a strong Monarchs backline, Buso was a commanding presence as Papio made the state tournament for the first time in four years.

Outside back: Isabella Shelley, senior, Bellevue West

Out on the wings, Shelley made up an important part of a Thunderbirds defense that held centurions Gretna scoreless for the first 62 minutes of the District A-1 final. Throughout an 11-6 season, Shelly held down the outside back of the Bellevue West defense.

Central midfielder: Grace Merkle, senior, Bellevue West

For much of the A-1 District final against Gretna, Merkle matched up against reigning Nebraska Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year Allison Marshall, and went toe-to-toe against one of the best hold-up players in the state. Although the Thunderbirds season would end there with a 3-0 loss to the Dragons, Merkle was a central force in the turnaround from five wins to 11.

Central midfielder: Addison LaRock, soph., Gretna

LaRock formed a super-sophomore pairing in the middle of the Dragons formation with Karli Williams. Gretna head coach Chace Hutchison added that she is not afraid to make the extra pass or put her body on the line, while being one of the most coachable players in the Gretna program.

“Addison is everything that a coach would want in a player,” Hutchison said. “She combines an extremely high motor with exceptional ball skills and understanding of the game.”

Central midfielder: Baylee Tex, junior, Platteview

The Trojans junior displayed an ability to score (second on the team with eight goals), but also dropped back into central defense for the Trailblazer Conference tournament champions.

“(Tex was a) huge help to our team, scorer up front, but helped control our defense this year as we lost all our defense last year,” Platteview head coach Katie Hobbs said.

Forward: Mia Mcvay, junior, Bellevue West

Junior Thunderbird led the team with 14 assists and added 14 goals, providing a dangerous option as Bellevue West reached the A-1 district final against Gretna in the team’s best season since 2019.

Forward: Shaylla Hobbs, freshman, Platteview

The younger of head coach Katie Hobbs’ daughters – Kitia also on the coaching staff – led the Trojans with 13 goals and six assists as the Trojans charged to a conference tournament championship.

Forward: Laina Souerdyke, senior, Papillion-La Vista

Coming back from an ACL tear, Souerdyke tied for the lead in goals for the Monarchs (eight) and also dished out seven assists to finish second on the team.

Honorable Mentions

Bellevue East: Emma Eltiste, Mack Reimer.

Bellevue West: McKenna Blackburn, Maddy Morgia, Faith Proskel, Laila Dvorak, Vanna Reitsma, Bethany Potts.

Gretna: Aidan Pohlmann, Madelyn ‘Red’ White.

Omaha Bryan: Nevayah Zomahoun, Ruby Macias.

Omaha Gross Catholic: Lauren Stuhr, Laine Michael, Sage Wehrbein, Mayse Fritz.

Papillion-La Vista: Brooklyn Holloway, Morgan Byrd, Maggie Turner.

Papillion-La Vista South: Ava Austin, Ava Jellen, Taylor Reagan.

Platteview: Olivia Kohl, Katelyn Gillen, Ayda Brandt, Morgan Quinn.