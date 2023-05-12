A young Lincoln East team worked through some jitters Friday but prevailed in a first-round game of the Class A state baseball tournament.

The top-ranked Spartans rallied for a 2-1 victory over Bellevue West at Werner Park. East trailed 1-0 most of the way before finally grabbing the lead in the sixth.

"We had some nerves early and we were heavy on our feet," coach Mychal Lanik said. "But we just stayed with the fight and Carter kept us in the game."

Starter Carter Mick went 6 2/3 innings, leaving the game after surrendering a two-out walk to Drew Grego. Reliever Connor Johnson came on to get the final out, getting Nick Glantz to ground into a fielder's choice.

"Carter didn't have his best stuff," Lanik said. "But it was a really gutsy effort by him and then our offense picked us up late."

Mick struck out seven and walked two.

"We kicked the ball around in the first inning and I wasn't making my pitches," he said. "We got out of it just giving up one run so that really helped."

The Thunderbirds loaded the bases with none out in the first but Mick then got a pair of strikeouts. After an RBI infield single by Jackson Steele, Mick retired the side on a pop out.

The opportunity was one that head coach Jason Shockey said made a difference.

"You get three or four runs in that first and it might be a little bit of a different ballgame."

Regardless, Nebraska commit Grego delivered a masterful pitching performance.

"Drew was outstanding, right?" Shockey said. "I mean, Drew gave us a chance, and that's what we essentially asked for our pitchers. He went out, threw strikes. We were just talking right there (with the team), I think three or four of their leadoff guys got on and we were able to get out of it. It just shows the level of being able to buckle down and make pitches, and (he) made a couple of very athletic plays on the mound to get us a couple of double plays."

The score remained 1-0 until the sixth when the Spartans finally broke through. Troy Peltz brought one home with a grounder and AJ Evasco followed with a go-ahead RBI single.

"We turned the lineup over and some guys came through for us," Lanik said. "We hung in there because, man, that's a good team."

East has only three seniors on the roster after graduating several from last year's squad that finished third at state.

"If you can stay in the winner's bracket as long as you can, that's big," Lanik said. "Now we can get rested up and get ready for Monday."

The 28-4 Spartans return to action in a 7 p.m. winner's bracket game Monday at Werner Park.

Bellevue West will play in an elimination game Monday at 1 p.m.

Bellevue West (18-11)......100 000 0—1 5 2

Lincoln East (28-4)............000 002 x—2 5 2

W: Mick. L: Grego. S: Johnson.

Peter Burtnett contributed to this report.