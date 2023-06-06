The Storm Chasers have run wild on the basepaths this season. There was no better example of that than a Memorial Day weekend game in St. Paul.

Omaha scored twice in the first inning that night without putting the ball in play. Samad Taylor walked, stole two bases and scored on a wild pitch. Nate Eaton walked and stole three bases, with the steal of home coming on the back end of a double steal with Brewer Hicklen, who had reached after being hit by a pitch.

That was six steals in the first inning, setting the tone in Omaha's 6-4 win.

"To get six in an inning is pretty cool," Taylor said last week. "It's something (we emphasis) over here. If you get on base, get a steal."

Omaha was third in Triple-A last season in stolen bases with 188 in 149 games. But the Chasers are swiping bags at a much higher clip this season. Through 55 games, the Chasers lead all of Double-A and Triple-A with 108 steals.

Dairon Blanco is second in the entire minor leagues with 37 steals. He said his goal entering the season was get at least 50 — with so many teammates also finding success on the bases, he's on pace to nearly double that goal.

"It's good having them," said Blanco, a 30-year-old outfielder who made his MLB debut with the Royals last May.

"It's a blessing to have guys like Blanco, Nate and even like Nick Loftin that are good on the basepaths so that you can have a little inter-team challenge," Taylor added.

Taylor is making a case for his first promotion to the majors as he has 27 steals to go with his 290 average, 40 runs and 33 RBIs.

The 24-year-old Taylor has been in the Royals organization since last August when he was sent over from Toronto in the Whit Merrifield trade. Taylor had stolen at least 20 bases in each of the previous four minor league seasons. The speed aspect has been a good fit with his new organization.

"Being in an organization with a history of stealing bases is a good thing for my game because I'm not the kind of guy who's going to hit you 30, 40 home runs a year, but I am the kind of guy to get you 30, 40 stolen bases. So being here has been tremendous," Taylor said.

Taylor also likes the fact that he's been healthy. The second baseman didn't play last season after the trade because of a torn left oblique muscle.

It was an injury that had Taylor worried because of how long it took to heal.

"I didn't know if I'd ever come back 100% or even remotely close to 100%," Taylor said. "Just praying and praying and praying. I feel money now. I'm glad to be back on the field and I'm glad the Royals gave me another opportunity to chase my dream."

Taylor grew up in the Los Angeles area and was a fan of long-time major leaguers Chone Figgins and Jose Reyes. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Taylor has a similar build to those two and is also an infielder. Taylor is working to get to that level.

"A lot of the tools are there, I just have to polish them up," he said.

Taylor and the Storm Chasers return to action at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at Indianapolis.