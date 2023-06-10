Fatigue borne from a softball season of exponentially increasing pressure ended Thursday in a celebration of unprecedented success for the Oklahoma Sooners.

OU finished the 2023 season with a record of 61-1 after securing its third consecutive Women’s College World Series championship with a 3-1 victory over Florida State at Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Complex.

A primary reason this squad of Sooners already is being touted as one of the best teams, if not the best team of all-time, is because of the Nebraska native and Papillion-La Vista graduate who personifies the ability to compartmentalize.

Jordyn Bahl was the winning pitcher for the Sooners as a freshman in the 2022 WCWS title game against Texas. She battled through a late season stress fracture in her throwing arm that limited her postseason appearances, but still was named the 2022 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year.

Injuries didn’t enter the equation this season, which made 2023 that much more enjoyable. Bahl said she wasn’t completely healed until the team had already gathered last fall to begin preparing for a challenging campaign.

“I was kind of worried about how it would hold up this year,” Bahl said. “It wasn’t 100 percent this fall yet when I came back to campus. I prayed a lot and put my trust in God.”

Being injury-free made the Big 12 Conference and NCAA tournaments a lot more fun. This postseason, Bahl was staff ace personified.

That determination to be better in 2023 isn’t lost on her current and previous head coaches.

Even so, Papio coach Todd Petersen still sometimes pauses and wonders just how the 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year still finds ways to improve.

“It’s almost hard to believe, after watching her in high school, how good she was when she finished, that she could get better,” Petersen said. “You could tell, even last year, that she was getting better. There are a lot of people who support her.

“When she had that injury she wasn’t at the top of her game, but gradually she got better and better. She’s a quiet and private person off the field. When she’s in that circle, she’s like a caged animal. The competitor comes out.”

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said in her ESPN postgame interview that since Bahl arrived in Norman less than two years ago, championship moments like those Bahl conquered this postseason weren’t just passing thoughts.

“She’s always wished that she could have this moment and she’s dreamed of it,” Gasso said. “I think it looked just like this, or even bigger than she expected. I can’t tell you how proud I am of her and all the expectations that lay on her all the time.”

“She is just one of the best pitchers I’ve ever seen.”

Since she first got her cleats dirty on Field 1 at La Vista City Park as a Papillion-La Vista freshman in the fall of 2017, Bahl has always exuded an external level of calm and confidence. Even when pressure levels and crowd volume are cranked to 11.

With a crowd of 12,195 in the park, as they were for Thursday’s title game, that atmosphere can be intimidating, even for the home team. Bahl, and more so Gasso, said the pressure to succeed has become intensely stifling.

Having a program that has gone 176-8 the past three seasons can understandably increase expectations.

“What you feel from us is freedom because it was absolutely suffocating as we’re going along,” Gasso said. “The expectations, they’re overwhelming. They handled it like champions, and that’s why we’re here right now.”

Thursday’s title game against the Seminoles had that kind of pressure. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when a solo home run by Mack Leonard gave FSU its only lead of the best-of-three championship series.

Oklahoma had yet to score. That can create an even greater burden in front of a primarily friendly gathering for fans accustomed to watching their team average 8.1 runs per game.

The Sooners responded to Leonard’s homer with a pair of solo home runs in the top of the fifth that tied, then gave, Oklahoma the lead.

It was time to give Bahl the ball.

With that title game victory over Texas to her credit and being healthy — Bahl finished the postseason giving up zero runs in 24.2 innings — she not only had championship game experience. She was at full strength.

When Bahl took the circle for those last three innings, Petersen was certain the Seminoles were going to have a difficult time.

And not just because Bahl had pitched a complete game, two-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead OU to a 5-0 victory the night before in Game 1. That gem came after the teams waited out lightning delays of 64 minutes before the game and 43 minutes in the bottom of the first inning.

In this Game 2 save appearance, Bahl had the look Petersen became familiar with during her four seasons as a Monarch.

“She had this look of, ‘I’m challenging you to hit me, try to hit me,’” Petersen said. “When she threw the change-up, they had no chance. Totally threw them off. She’s always had amazing movement.”

It took Bahl just 39 pitches over the last three innings to end Florida State’s season. She faced the minimum of nine batters, ringing up three strikeouts to go with four fly outs and a pair of groundouts.

Two of Bahl’s three strikeouts came in the bottom of the seventh. Leonard struck out swinging after fouling off the previous three pitches. Pinch-hitter Katie Dack then struck out on a 2-2 pitch, a miss that set off a celebration that ended with Bahl at the bottom of a dogpile.

One of the two balls that Dack took was a rise ball that rose well out of the strike zone but was deftly secured by catcher Kinzie Hansen. Petersen said Bahl’s response to that was a moment where he could tell the former Monarch had found a way to become a better pitcher.

“She was never super wild,” Petersen said. “At times she could get in a little funk, throw a few balls in a row. It almost seems like she’s overcoming that a lot faster. She’s always had an amazing work ethic.

“I think she’s getting stronger mentally. She understands the process. The pressure is part of it. (Thursday), at the end of the game, she put it into another level.”

As for the future, Bahl said she has given zero thoughts to the 2024 season. There was a championship celebration at the Sooners home field to attend before coming back to Nebraska to relax and enjoy some family time.

Two-time first team All-Americans, who are less than 72 hours clear of being named the most outstanding player of the WCWS, have earned that rest.