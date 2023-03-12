Perfection on the season came for Bellevue West on a night when it was far from perfect at the start.

The first half against Millard North was a slog. Remember the references to the Rocky films for round 4 of these teams’ meeting in state finals? Wrong genre. This was a B-grade horror movie.

Bellevue West shot 28.6% and that was better than Millard North’s 16.7%, damaged by a 0-for-14 start. Seventeen turnovers between the teams made viewing tedious.

The struggles were not for lack of effort, West coach Doug Woodard said, but he acknowledged immediately the lack of style points. Both teams played better in the second half, but the damage was done for Millard North.

When Dotzler came off the court for the final time — he had free throws to shoot, but had blood on his uniform — there were hugs down the line on the bench starting with his coach.

“So many things I was just thinking about, over the years. This coach right here is like a second father figure almost,’’ Dotzler said. “He's taught me so much over my years here and I couldn't help but get emotional thinking about where I've started to where I am now.”

Stu’s views

Bulldog power: Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs and Omaha Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens were classmates and starters at North Platte. “I gave him a big hug after his game,’’ Jurgens said. “Super happy for him, super proud of what he’s done there. Pretty cool.”

Record defense: It’s sometime in the 1940s the last time a state champion gave up fewer points in three tournament games than Ashland-Greenwood with 72 in Class C-1. Two games later Saturday, Freeman set the C-2 record with 100.

Sportsmanship awards: The winners this year were Lincoln Southeast in A, Platteview in B, Pierce in C-1, Norfolk Catholic in C-2, North Platte St. Patrick’s in D-1 and Shelton in D-2.

Well done, Harold: After 38 years of helping with postgame celebrations, from the Devaney Center to PBA, retired Lincoln High teacher and coach Harold Simpson bowed out with the Class D-2 game.

They would have clashed in the photo: Standing out with their wardrobe choices were assistant coaches Dave Eckley of Skutt in his green plaid vest (it’s to keep his shirt tucked in) and Bob Bargen in a red and white checkered sportcoat.​