Members of the Millard South youth movement came through Friday at the Metro Conference baseball tournament.

Sophomore Brandon Berge pitched five strong innings and freshman Brody Jindra had the key hit in a 3-2 win over Bellevue West. The victory boosts the Patriots (13-5) into a tourney semifinal, though they’ll have to wait to play it.

The semifinals and final of the tournament scheduled for Saturday have been postponed due to possible inclement weather.

Other quarterfinals Friday were Millard West over Omaha Westside 13-2, Omaha Creighton Prep over Gretna 4-2 and Elkhorn South over Omaha Burke 11-4.

Millard West will play Elkhorn South in one semifinal and Millard South will play Prep in the other.

Berge allowed two runs and five hits before giving way to another sophomore, Brandt Smith. He pitched the final two innings to lock down the road victory.

“I can’t say enough about our two pitchers today,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said. “I think that was Brandon’s third start and he’s really grown up.”

Jindra also made a key contribution when the Patriots scored twice in the fifth inning to grab the lead. His two-run double scored Cam Kozeal and Grant Renken as Millard South went ahead to stay.

“Brody is starting to figure it out at the plate and get his timing down,” Geary said. “It’s a big adjustment, going from 14-year-old select baseball to the varsity.”

Bellevue West (13-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an infield throwing error. Millard South tied it in the fourth when Jindra singled and eventually scored on an error.

The Patriots’ big fifth inning started on a negative note when Max Heard doubled but was thrown out at third base. Vanderbilt pledge Kozeal singled and Renken followed with a double.

That brought up Jindra, who laced a pitch deep to left to drive in a pair.

The Thunderbirds closed to 3-2 in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Tyler Jeffus. That brought home Nick Glantz, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

Millard South had a golden opportunity to extend its lead in the seventh when Kozeal led off with a double and was balked to third. But reliever Tanner Hosick got the next three batters, striking out two.

Smith retired Bellevue West in order to end it.

Geary said the victory over the Thunderbirds, who defeated the Patriots 5-0 on March 20, was a sign of progress.

“Our guys have been steadily improving over the last month,” he said. “Our younger guys are growing up and we’ve got some great senior leadership.”

The Thunderbirds got a strong start from Drew Grego, who went six innings and allowed two earned runs.

“I thought both starters were really good,” Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey said. “They’re a solid ball club and we have a ton of respect for them.”

Geary said his team will be ready to play a tourney semifinal, which probably will be sometime next week.

“Our big thing is that we always want to go out and compete,” he said. “We’re playing with a lot of energy right now and it’s fun to watch this young team grow.”

Millard South (13-5) ....... 000 120 0—3 9 3

Bellevue West (13-5) ..... 010 010 0—2 5 3

W: Berge. L: Grego. S: Smith. 2B: MS, Heard, Renken, Jindra, Kozeal.