Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Four teams from Sarpy County qualified for state, with plenty of talent on display from all teams. Here are The Times’ All-Sarpy County teams.

First Team

Pitcher Nick Riggs, Bellevue West

The southpaw and Nebraska-Omaha commit finished just 2-6, but in 46 innings of work had a 2.13 ERA and 65 strikeouts. At the plate, Riggs drove in 19 RBIs and hit four home runs while batting .284.

Pitcher Ethan Loffer, Platteview

Loffer toed the rubber for the Trojans in their biggest games, and finished 5-3 with a 2.26 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 52.2 innings pitched.

Pitcher Jeff Miller, Gretna

Miller finished with a record of 6-1 and a 1.7 ERA as the Dragons made their first state tournament appearances since 2019. He also struck out 39 batters in 40 innings, walking just six.

Pitcher Brice Wallar, Papillion-La Vista South

Wallar might have made more noise with his bat, but the Titans senior was undefeated on the mound (6-0, 0.77 ERA) and struck out 59 batters in 36.1 innings over eight appearances.

At the plate, Wallar hit two home runs with 22 RBIs (.287 average).

Catcher Connor Capece, Omaha Gross Catholic

The future Creighton Bluejay got a hit in more than half of his at-bats (.507 average) and drove in 25 runs with a team-leading five home runs. Capece also pitched 19.1 innings, striking out 37 with a 3-0 record and 1.09 ERA as the Cougars made back-to-back state tournament appearances, this time finishing one win from the championship final.

Infielder Drew Grego, Bellevue West

Another future Division I player – committed to Nebraska – Grego batted .419 in 2023, driving in 18 runs and hitting four doubles, six triples and hour home runs. The Thunderbirds sophomore also had a 1.01 ERA on the mound with a final record of 4-3 and 40 strikeouts.

Infielder Landen Johnson, Bellevue East

The Chieftains’ lone senior led the way at the plate, batting .348 with 13 RBIs and five doubles, and in the field as he was third on the team in total chances (99) behind only first baseman Austin Pavon (194) and catcher A.J. Lucas (131).

Infielder Johnny Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South

Vallinch led the Titans with seven doubles, while batting .354 and driving in 20 RBIs.

Infielder Omar Ramirez, Omaha Bryan

Ramirez batted .472 with an on-base percentage of .595 for the Bears in 2023.

Outfielder Tyler Jeffus, Bellevue West

The senior Iowa Western commit batted .330 with a team-high five home runs and 27 RBIs, scoring 25 runs himself. In the heart of the Thunderbirds lineup, Jeffus consistently delivered.

Outfielder Alex Draper, Platteview

Alex Draper was the engine that kept the Trojans going on the way to their first-ever state tournament appearance and win, as the Trojans fell in the Class C semifinals after winning two in the tournament. During the season, Draper batted .390 with 37 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples and four home runs. On the basepaths, Draper stole 19 bases.

Outfielder Danny Wallace, Papillion-La Vista South

Wallace batted .323, driving in 16 runs and hitting a pair of home runs for the Titans.

Utility Skylar Graham, Gretna

Graham delivered on the mound (4-1, 1.80 ERA) and at the plate (.319 average, three home runs) as the Dragons returned to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

Designated hitter Gabe Hardisty, Omaha Gross Catholic

Hardisty batted an impressive .431 and drove in 25 runs while scoring 25 times, and also led the Cougars with 10 stolen bases.

Second Team

Pitcher Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West

Hosick was 4-1 with a 1.45 ERA, and also closed two saves. Junior struck out 42 in 33.2 innings of work for the Thunderbirds.

Pitcher Chuck Thomas, Gretna

Finished the seasons 5-4 with a 1.80 ERA as part of a strong Dragons pitching staff.

Pitcher Logan Toman, Bellevue West

Toman went without a loss (4-0), finishing with a 1.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched.

Pitcher Bryce Woodard, Bellevue West

A consistent option out of the bullpen for the Thunderbirds, Woodard had one save and 27 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.25 in 28 innings.

Catcher Alex Jones, Platteview

Beyond being a dependable backstop for the Trojans, Jones hit .373 with 26 RBIs and five doubles.

Infielder Ethan Hermsen, Gretna

Hermsen batted .291 with 14 RBIs, two doubles, three triples, one home runs, and 25 runs scored from the top of the Dragons’ lineup.

Infielder Nick Glantz, Bellevue West

Glantz had a batting average of .280 with six doubles, two home runs, 18 runs, 11 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for the Thunderbirds.

Infielder Ty Smolinski, Gretna

Kansas State commit batted .344 for the Dragons in 2023.

Infielder Trenton Andringa, Papillion-La Vista South

The team-leader in stolen bases (8), Andringa also batted .337 with 24 RBIs and two doubles and two triples.

Outfielder Isaac Pamaran, Papillion-La Vista

Pamaran was an important staple in the Monarchs lineup and displayed speed and athleticism on the basepaths and in the outfield.

Outfielder Alex Kosse, Omaha Gross Catholic

Kosse not only hit for average at the plate (.301, 13 RBIs, 14 runs, two triples), but went 4-3 on the mound with a 2.51 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 42 innings pitched.

Outfielder Gage Ryba, Platteview

Ryba was just behind Draper for the best batting average at Platteview, hitting .385 with 16 RBIs, five doubles, six triples and one home run. Once on base, Ryba stole an impressive 24 bases and scored 37 runs.

Utility Tanner Apgar, Papillion-La Vista

Apgar was a versatile option for the Monarchs and was recognized by opposing coaches for being an All-Sarpy player.

DH Brady Fitzpatrick, Papillion-La Vista South

Fitzpatrick delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly in the Titans rivalry win over Papio at Werner Park, and finished with an average of .364 at the plate with 21 RBIs and 17 runs scored.

Honorable mentions

Bellevue East: Kaden Bach, Cole Holbrook, Jackson Myers, A.J. Lucas.

Bellevue West: Jackson Steele.

Gretna: Griffin Goldman, Caleb Schnell.

Omaha Bryan: Jack McGill, Kaiden Dollard, John Clemons, Ricky Rodriguez, Raymond Coffey.

Omaha Gross: Jack Miller, Isaac Bies, Charlie Yeshnowski.

Papillion-La Vista: Zak Reyes, Jake Franks.

Papillion-LaVista South: Kye Privett, Xander Doble, Riley Scharader, Brett Siemsen.

Platteview: Nathan Thomas, Bryson Banks, Keegan Stobbe, Austin Krenzer.