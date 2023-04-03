Longtime Bellevue West assistant Steve Klein has been tabbed to take over the state-championship program following Doug Woodard’s retirement after 25 years and six state titles with the Thunderbirds.

Klein has been at the school since 2011 as a math teacher and Woodard’s top assistant. His coaching experience includes time at Elkhorn and Plattsmouth.

“I am extremely excited and grateful Bellevue West has entrusted me the opportunity to do what I love and lead the Bellevue West boys basketball program. I am also fortunate and blessed to do it with really good athletes and more importantly great kids and families,” Klein said in a press release.

More coaching moves

Terrance Mackey is leaving Omaha Benson after four seasons to be the next coach at Omaha Central. Mackey is replacing Jay Landstrom. Benson was 3-6 last season, Central 1-8.

Tim Brotzki has resigned as Platteview’s boys basketball coach. The Trojans were at state three consecutive seasons, making their first final this year. Brotzki said he wants to focus his duties as general manager of Omaha Sports Academy.

Lincoln Southwest’s Andrew Sherman is leaving football coaching to be the Silver Hawks’ next athletic director, as Mark Armstrong is retiring.

Evan Swanson moves up from assistant to head coach for Grand Island Northwest boys basketball, taking over for Chip Bahe, who’s moving on to St. Paul as boys basketball coach.

Matt VanEngen, who has been Lincoln Northeast’s junior varsity coach for girls basketball the past five years, has been promoted to head coach.

Metro coaches honors, all-star game

The Metro Basketball Coaches Association has named Mya Babbitt of Millard South, Britt Prince of Elkhorn North, Josiah Dotzler of Bellevue West and Connor Millikan of Platteview as its players of the year.

Coaches of the year are Chris Paulson of Millard North, Bryce Meyers of Millard South and Ann Prince of Elkhorn North in girls and Doug Woodard of Bellevue West and Jacob Mohs of Ashland-Greenwood in boys.

The MBCA’s boys all-star game will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Omaha Marian. Not enough girls were available to have an all-star game for them this year, coordinator Tom Krehbiel of Boys Town said. Admisson is $6 adults, $4 students.

Expected to play: Ryan Lenear, Bellevue East; Josiah Dotzler, Jaxon Stueve, Bellevue Wesr; Malachi Washington, Zeph Thomas, Boys Town; Jack Welch, Conestoga; Parker Gaston, Douglas County West; Ethan Yungtum, Elkhorn; Chop Paljar, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Jacob Martin, Skyler Williams Millard North; Lance Rucker, Millard South; Mat Tut, Omaha Bryan; Zeb Svoboda, Omaha Burke; Elliott Wilson, Omaha Concordia; Jackson Drake, Omaha Gross; Brent Heller, Omaha Roncalli; JJ Ferrin, Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt; Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside; Chase Williams, Papillion-La Vista; Anthony Simons, Wahoo.

Winter scholar-athletes

State champion swimmer Nate Germonprez of Omaha Westside, All-Nebraska basketball players Mya Babbitt of Millard South and Jake Brack of Omaha Skutt and wrestlers Kael Lauridsen of Bennington and Joel Adams of Millard South are among the winter sports scholar-athletes to be honored April 11 by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee.

Also to be honored are Mya Skoff of Bellevue East for girls basketball, Trey Bird of Bennington for boys basketball, Aleesha Oden of Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Emily Merten of Millard North for girls bowling, Josie Hood of Omaha Marian and Molly Von Seggren of Millard North for girls swimming, Coleton Pleiss of Millard North for boys bowling and Julia McKlem of Millard West for girls wrestling.

Battle Sports honors

All-Nebraska first-team selections Josiah Dotzler of Bellevue West, Connor Millikan of Platteview and Khloe Lemon of Millard South, and All-Omaha Area selection Sammy Leu, are the Battle Sports area players of the year.

Their awards were presented March 24 at the 22nd annual Battle Sports/Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office all-star games at Bellevue East.

Coaches of the year were Doug Woodard of Bellevue West for Class A boys, Bryce Meyers of Millard South for Class A girls, Ann Prince of Elkhorn North for Class B-C-D girls and Kevin Scheef of Wahoo for Class B-C-D boys.

In the games, Omaha Creighton Prep’s Joey Rieschl, with 17 points, and PJ Newbill, with 23, shared MVP honors as Rieschl’s team won the boys game 130-127. Lemon, with 17 points, and Preston, with 16, shared MVP honors in the girls game won by Preston’s team 63-60.

Athlete director awards

Jeremy VanAckeren of Papillion-La Vista South is the state’s athletic director of the year.

The Nebraska State Athletic Administrators Association honored him at a luncheon earlier this month. VanAckeren also was a district A.D. of the year, joining Brad McMillan of Waverly, Jared Hansmeyer of Ainsworth, Tracy Douglas of Hastings, Les Roggenkamp of Southwest and Barry Swisher of Sioux County. Chris Ladwig of Grand Island (assistant A.D.), Jason Blanco of Scottsbluff (middle school A.D.) and Michelle Heath of Weeping Water (Emerging A.D.) also were honored.

Outstanding service award recipients were Jayson Bruggemann and Joe Shandera of Lincoln, Gary Beard of Uehling, Mary Ann and Bob Williams of Papillion, Mike Peck and Tim and Sue Higgins of Kearney, Don Elliott of Bartley and Paul Edens of Scottsbluff.

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar of Lincoln received the association’s Award of High Distinction.

Retiring athletic directors include Jerry Rempe of Southern, Mike Smith of Ralston, Nick Hostert of O’Neill, Mike Dempsey of Omaha Gross, Dick Ross of Grand Island Central Catholic, Greg Appleby of Summerland and Armstrong.