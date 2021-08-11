Senior T-Bird eyeing big finale on the gridiron

With help from possibly the best roster in the state of Nebraska, Bellevue West quarterback Luke Johannsen aims to cap off his T-Bird playing career with a monster senior season and hopefully a Class A state playoff appearance.

The 6’2” gunslinger had an exceptional junior season last year at the helm of the T-Bird offense, Johannsen finished with over 1,700 yards and an eye-popping 21 touchdowns in only seven games.

Not an overly threatening runner, the veteran QB still features some mobility in the pocket and even better accuracy. Johannsen did throw four interceptions in seven games but his 67% completion percentage last year is impressive. Despite the loss of his favorite target, Johannsen is still in line for a big senior campaign.

The Thunderbirds are returning several key playmakers alongside Johannsen. Two of them being some of the state’s top recruits in tight-ends Kaden Helms and Micah Riley Ducker. The playmaking TE duo combined for 11 touchdowns and over 600 yards of production last year.

Johannsen will also have the help of his offense’s returning leading rusher in LJ Richardson. The lean speedster recently competed in Nebraska’s state track and field tournament as a sprinter and will certainly assist in Johannsen’s success this upcoming fall.

All in all, the T-Bird QB is seemingly in line for a very successful season. After last year’s heartbreaking playoff loss to Kearney, head coach Michael Huffman and company will have a chip on their shoulder this year with their season opener scheduled for Thursday, August 26, against Omaha Burke.

