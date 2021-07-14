Sharp-shooting Titan looking to reach next level in upcoming senior season

The Papillion-La Vista South basketball team is returning last year’s leading scorer in Daniel Brocaille as he aims to fill a much bigger role in his upcoming senior campaign.

The Titans had to fill eight roster spots following the departure of the 2021 graduates, and thus, will have to fill major minutes.

Brocaille is the only returning player who averaged more than 10 minutes per game last year as he posted an impressive, team-leading 17.6 points per game during his junior year.

The upcoming senior appeared in all 25 games of the 2020-21 season and was a key factor for the Titans winning seven of their last eight games. Brocaille also led the team in assists last year with 3.1 per game while being the only player on the roster to get to the line more than 60 times.

He more than doubled that number with 124 FT attempts, sinking 101 of them for a nice 81%.

With exceptional speed and a well-rounded game, look for Brocaille to take the next step this upcoming senior season as the Titans look to bounce back following a first-round state tournament exit via Creighton Prep. Brocaille finished that game with 16 points, two boards and three assists.

After putting in continuous off-season work this summer for the Omaha Sports Academy, be on the lookout for the up and coming sharp-shooter during the 2021-22 varsity basketball season.

