Aliyah American Horse has been chosen as the latest youth poet laureate of Nebraska and will serve a one-year term.

The Youth Poet Laureate Program is a national network, championed by Urban Word NYC, and produces writers such as 2021 inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

American Horse, a senior from Gordon-Rushville High School, said it was an honor to be chosen.

“I am overjoyed for this opportunity and all the exciting things to come. This year I strive to become a leader and advocate for Native American communities while helping fight the battle against addiction and mental health stigma through the power of words,” she said. “I know, through this experience, I will be able to make an impact on the world and shine a light on issues so overseen.”

Seven judges scored applications from young people across the state vying for the honor.

One judge, Arden Eli Hill — who holds a doctorate in creative writing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is the author of “Bloodwater Parish” — addressed this year’s YPL applicants,

“Every few years or so, skeptics like to declare that poetry is dead. Poetry is alive and well, and though we can derive wisdom from poets of the past, you, the poets of the present and future have much to offer us,” he said.

Applicants submitted a portfolio of poems, a resumé, and an essay about their community involvement.

As Nebraska’s YPL, American Horse will receive yearlong guidance from a creative and civic mentor, give readings in Nebraska and design and complete a civic engagement community project with support from the Nebraska Writers Collective and Civic Nebraska. American Horse also wins $1,000.

Those interested in learning more about American Horse and her work as Nebraska’s YPL should follow @newriters on Facebook and Instagram for further information. They can also learn more by visiting newriters.org.

New mural at Mount Moriah unveiled

A new mural has been unveiled at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at 24th and Ohio Streets at the southern end of the North Omaha Trail.

This mural is the culmination of more than a year of collaboration between artist Joelle Storet and The Revs. Michael Williams and Ralph Lassiter of Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Manuel Cook of the North Omaha Trail organized the mural project with artist support from Paige Reitz and the Union for Contemporary Art.

The mural itself wouldn’t be possible without supporting artist Ty Quigley and volunteering community members from the church and community at large who helped paint portions of it, Williams said.

It celebrates the contribution of the Black church in North Omaha. While it does not include images of all the church leaders who have provided contributions to the well-being of the community, it is representative of the preaching, teaching, music and service rendered.

The mural features five leaders chosen by their denominations or churches. Facing the mural from left to right the leaders appear as follows:

The Rev. David and Helen St. Clair: David St. Clair was the longest-serving pastor at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, leading from 1942 to 1963. Helen founded the Baptist Ministers Wives Council, which which continues to function today.

Lizzie Robinson: Chosen by the Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ, she and her husband Edward founded the Church of God in Christ in Nebraska after moving to Omaha in 1916.

The Rev. Edward S. Faust: He was chosen by the African Methodist Episcopal Church’s St. John congregation after he led the church from 1960 to 1972. St. John is the oldest Black church in Nebraska and Faust is one of its longest-serving pastors. He was an aggressive advocate for civil rights and North Omaha community development.

The Rev. James Commadore (J.C.) Wade: He led Salem Baptist Church as pastor for more than 44 years. During his tenure Salem became the largest Black church in Nebraska.

“Mount Moriah is proud to be the location for this awesome display celebrating the life, past and ongoing service of so many congregations in North Omaha,” Cook said.

Cargill donates $300,000 to 2 groups

Cargill’s North American protein business has donated $300,000 in grants to two community organizations dedicated to advancing social equity and enhancing the lives of Hispanic residents in the region.

The two recipients, Centro Hispano Comunitario de Nebraska and the Columbus Area Future Fund, were selected for their significant contributions to the Hispanic community in the region.

Centro Hispano, established in 2009, serves the Hispanic community in Platte, Colfax and Madison Counties, offering vital services related to immigration, education and business. Cargill has provided two $100,000 grants to support Centro Hispano’s mission.

The first grant will be used to ensure that Hispanic residents feel welcomed in the community and will provide direct support to immigrant families, learners and entrepreneurs through services, programming and advocacy. The second grant will contribute to establishing a new welcome center in Columbus, as the organization has outgrown its current location.

The center will provide a safe space for Hispanic residents to access immigration and family services, learn about education and employment programs in the region and connect with the community.

“We are thrilled that Cargill has chosen Centro as the recipient of this generous grant,” Executive Director Karina Perez said. “This investment will have a significant impact on our community, helping to create a more welcoming environment for all.”

Cargill made a $100,000 donation to the Columbus Area Future Fund, an affiliate of the Nebraska Community Foundation. This fund is committed to fostering local leadership development, entrepreneurship, youth engagement and community philanthropy.

That grant will be used to fund the Welcoming/Belonging grants, which focus on integration and support within Hispanic communities. Additionally, the grant will contribute to the Columbus Area Future Fund’s grantmaking efforts, benefiting families from diverse backgrounds through initiatives such as early childhood care, playgrounds, a children’s museum and youth leadership programs.

“Cargill’s donation will allow the Columbus Area Future Fund to continue our work of creating ‘one community’ among our diverse population in Columbus and Schuyler,” said Deanna Hanson, the Columbus Area Future Fund’s advisory committee chairwoman. “It will also help us empower our community’s youth and increase the odds that young people will call our region home as adults. None of this work would have happened without Cargill’s investment and the Columbus Area Future Fund is grateful for this chance to impact our area.”

New boating regulations at Fremont Lakes

Three new regulations are in place this year for boaters at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

The changes, which affect Victory Lake and Lake No. 10, include a regulation that states it is illegal to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft while pulling more than one skier, boarder, towable device or another similar device. Regulations do not limit the number of riders on a towable.

Also at these two lakes:

It is illegal to operate any vessel faster than 5 mph/no wake from sundown to sunrise.

It is illegal to operate non-powered vessels and those powered by conventional outboard electric motors.

For more boating regulations, read the Boating Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

5 artists chosen for Homestead residence program

Homestead National Historical Park has announced artists chosen for the 2023 artist-in-residence program.

This is Homestead’s 14th year offering artists the opportunity to live at the park and create works inspired by the Homestead story and its environment. They are:

Karl Woodmansey, watercolor artist from Dallas, June 15–29

Rachael Sebastian, photography, from Tribune, Kansas, July 3–14

Kory Reeder, composer, from Denton, Texas, July 24–31

Betsy Iversen, writer from Woodstock, Illinois, Aug. 2–16

Jill Haley, musician from Reading, Pennsylvania, Sept. 5–19

Kathy Bussert-Webb, from Rancho Viejo, Texas, Sept. 26–Oct. 09

“The Artist-in-Residence program is a wonderful program that brings forth new perspectives of the park. It allows not only the artists, but park visitors an opportunity to connect with different themes and areas of the park through the art created during the residencies,” park superintendent Betty Boyko said.

Children’s Square announces new board members

Children’s Square U.S.A., a 140-year-old organization that serves children with mental and behavioral health needs, has announced new members of its board of directors and its foundation board of trustees.

The board members were elected at their respective annual meetings earlier this year.

Elected to the Children’s Square Board are Jim Flahive, Hy-Vee; Mia Silva-Laustrup, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation; and Bruce Lemen, NP Dodge. Lemen is a great-great grandson of the Rev. J. G. Lemen, who founded Children’s Square in 1882.

New members to the Foundation Board of Directors are Cynthia Hume, Werner Enterprises; Gary Hogan, Black Hills Energy; and Jacqueline McCloud, Council Bluffs Community School District. All board members will serve three-year terms.

“I am excited that these dedicated individuals will serve on our boards,” said Dr. Viv Ewing, Children’s Square president and CEO. “Our board members are active members of the community who will work with our leadership team and staff to communicate the mission and vision of Children’s Square and to secure resources that will sustain and grow the work of our agency.”