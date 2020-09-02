Supermodel Ashley Graham makes surprise appearance at Bellevue Walmart Drive In

The Bellevue Walmart on 15th Street was host to a sold-out crowd for its first drive-in movie theater experience Friday and even hosted a special guest.

This guest was none other than supermodel Ashley Graham, who many might know for her being one of the first plus size model to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

But that is not all she is known for and the now famous model that moved to Nebraska in the eighth grade is spreading her message of body positivity around the globe.

“I think something that my mom did that was really great was that she never looked in the mirror and said that she wasn’t good enough, or that she was unhealthy or too big to do something,” Graham said in an interview.

“She always told me ‘You’re big because I’m big, you have big thighs because I have big thighs, if you didn’t have that, you wouldn’t fit into this family,’” Graham said.

She attributes the encouragement she received from her mother as a big part about why she has always been confident in herself and the way she looks.

Graham said going from Nebraska to New York City was a culture shock to her at first.

“You’re going from the simple life, a quiet, very calm life to the craziest busiest whirlwind and at 17 years old it can kind of smack you in the face,” Graham said.

Graham said her upbringing in Nebraska helped her survive and thrive in New York.

“I am glad that I had my Nebraska roots. My mom and dad, they raised us in the church, so I had the kind of morals walking into a city that can eat you up and spit you out, “Graham said, “I made it my own and I still call New York home and I’m so I’m so thankful I have two homes now.”