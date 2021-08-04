Thunderbird hooper plotting huge senior season

With lots of length and athleticism, William Kyle III of Bellevue West looks to have a breakout 2021–2022 season on the hardwood as he continues to gain interest from several collegiate basketball programs ahead of his senior campaign.

Kyle was part of the Thunderbirds 2020–2021 state tournament run that ended with a tough loss to Millard North in the championship game on March 13. Now, following the departure of several key seniors, Kyle looks to have a monstrous senior season to cap off his playing days at Bellevue West.

The 6-foot-8 forward has already notched two seasons at the varsity level entering this upcoming winter season and appeared in all 28 games for the T-Birds last year. Kyle averaged nine points, six rebounds and one assist per game and will definitely see an increase in production this year. Three starters from last year — Greg Brown, Frankie Fidler and Chucky Hepburn — have all departed via graduation and leave the floor open for Kyle to succeed.

Kyle hasn’t gone completely unnoticed so far. He recently received his first Division I offer from Purdue University Fort Wayne of the Summit League Conference. Expectations are that his scholarship offer numbers will increase significantly in the upcoming months as the season approaches.