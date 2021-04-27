Titan baseball heating up before postseason, winning three of their last four

As the postseason approaches, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans baseball team finds itself in prime position for a playoff push after beating the rival Monarchs on April 24.

The Titans’ week began with a tough 4-1 win over Omaha Westside on April 20, as the team grinded it out behind a collective .333 batting average. Jackson Trout led the team in RBIs with two against the Warriors, teammates Austin Sides and Josh Greene each finished with one. Junior Nick Ripple had a nice outing on the mound for the Titans, finishing with 5.2 innings pitched while allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks. Ripple ended the contest with five strikeouts.

Following the win over Westside, Papillion-La Vista South took their momentum straight into their first round matchup of the Monarch Invite against Lincoln Pius X. Pius X grabbed the lead in the top of the first with three runs, but the Titans offense answered with runs in every inning except the third. Papillion-La Vista South went on to win 13-6 as Pius X consistently stranded runners on base. Trout led the way again with four RBIs.