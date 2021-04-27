Titan baseball heating up before postseason, winning three of their last four

As the postseason approaches, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans baseball team finds itself in prime position for a playoff push after beating the rival Monarchs on April 24.
The Titans’ week began with a tough 4-1 win over Omaha Westside on April 20, as the team grinded it out behind a collective .333 batting average. Jackson Trout led the team in RBIs with two against the Warriors, teammates Austin Sides and Josh Greene each finished with one. Junior Nick Ripple had a nice outing on the mound for the Titans, finishing with 5.2 innings pitched while allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks. Ripple ended the contest with five strikeouts.
Following the win over Westside, Papillion-La Vista South took their momentum straight into their first round matchup of the Monarch Invite against Lincoln Pius X. Pius X grabbed the lead in the top of the first with three runs, but the Titans offense answered with runs in every inning except the third. Papillion-La Vista South went on to win 13-6 as Pius X consistently stranded runners on base. Trout led the way again with four RBIs.
Unfortunately Papillion-La Vista South was unable to play for their rivals’ invite championship, as their second-round matchup against the Lincoln Southwest Knights ended in a nail-biting 5-4 loss. The Titans needed two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie and force extra innings but were unable to cash in, they scored only one run and fell just short of an invite championship berth.
Papillion-La Vista South, although they couldn’t play for the hardware, wound up playing the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs in the consolation round on April 24. The two teams met for the second time this year and the results proved similar to game one, as the Titans snagged another victory for a 2-0 regular season sweep. Sides led the way for Titans with two RBIs on one hit. Ripple was on the mound yet again and dealt for 5.1 innings while allowing zero earned runs on three hits and one walk alongside four strikeouts.
Now with Papillion bragging rights under their belts for the second time this year, the Titans sit with an impressive 15-6 regular season record. Papillion-La Vista South’s next contest was slated for Tuesday against a struggling Omaha Northwest team.