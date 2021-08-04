Titan RB Quelette aiming for big finish on the gridiron

Papillion-La Vista South’s varsity football season looks to bounce back after a disappointing 2020–2021 season as senior Jaden Quelette looks to finish his Titan career with a breakout campaign in the upcoming fall season.

The running back out of Papillion has notched two seasons at the varsity level but had his most success last year. Quelette had the second-most carries on the team with 93 and finished with over 400 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. The speedster also returns kicks for the Titans and finished with over 110 return yards.

Despite being an obvious threat on the ground, the shifty playmaker looks to add a more threatening receiving dimension to his resume. The senior only had four receptions last year and 22 yards, 16 of those coming on one pass.

Quelette appeared in all eight games for Papillion-La Vista South last year and barring injury, will play in all nine games this upcoming season. The Titans season opener happens to be against their cross-town rival in the Papillion Monarchs. Quelette looks to make a heavier impression on the stout Monarch defense after rushing for only 27 yards on eight carries in last year’s matchup.