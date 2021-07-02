Titans legion squad bounces back from loss, now winners of four of last five games

Despite a handful of days off following a disappointing one-run loss to Blair, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans bounced back in a major way, beating Millard Sox Black by four runs on Tuesday, June 29.

After falling one run shy in their bottom of the seventh comeback against Blair, the Titans were able to enjoy a few days off before their game against the Millard Sox Black. Of course, after a gut-wrenching loss, one can imagine those off days were filled with intense practices and long batting cage sessions.

Whatever Papillion-La Vista South did over the course of those five days off seemed to work just fine. Despite going down 3-0 to Millard Sox Black in the bottom of the third, the Titans prevailed by scoring runs in the last four innings to close out the Sox.

A huge five-run sixth inning is what vaulted the Titans to victory. Austin DenHoed, Austin Sides, Jackson Horn and Trent Brehm all had two hits on the day to lead Papillion-La Vista South in hits. Brayden Curtis got the starting nod on the mound as he threw for a complete six innings and allowed only one earned run on three hits alongside eight strikeouts.