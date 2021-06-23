Titans’ legion team loses in championship round of Arkansas tourney

The Papillion-La Vista South varsity legion baseball team came just short of a championship in the Chad Wolfe Classic tournament in Arkansas this past weekend after losing to the U.S. Nationals team 12-2 on Sunday, June 20.

After going 2-1 in pool play, the 11-seed Titans’ first game of the tournament was on Saturday and featured a matchup with the Applied Velocity 17/18u team at Springdale high school. The 11-1 victory was propelled by a variety of players coming up big at the plate. Jackson Trout had three RBIs while Garrett Freeman, Austin Sides and Josh Greene each had two.

Game two of the tournament was shortly after the Titans’ first win with a Saturday evening matchup in the winner’s bracket against the KC Bullets. Papillion-La Vista South’s offense stayed hot with Sides having another big performance with three hits and four RBIs. Freeman also came up big in the 12-4 win with two hits and three RBIs.

The weekend action continued for the Titans the next day, Sunday, with a matchup against the two-seed Sandlot Tulsa gold team with a championship game berth on the line. For the third straight game in a row, the Titans offense poured in over 10 runs against great competition for an easy 12-5 win.