Titans’ legion team strings together two big wins before big test

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans legion baseball team is beginning to hit midseason form after winning two big games in a row against Omaha Westside last Wednesday, June 9, and Elkhorn North on Friday, June 12.

Brayden Curtis got the win on the mound for the Titans June 9 against the Westside Warriors. Each team notched six hits on the night but Westside managed four errors in what was a 6–1 Titan win. Papillon-La Vista led a very balanced attack with two runs in the first, third and sixth.

Curtis was also recently selected to this year’s World Herald’s All-Metro baseball team, joining teammate Jackson Trout, who also made both the All-Metro and All-Class team. Several teammates received honorable mentions for the awards: Jackson Horn, Nick Ripple, Trenton Brehm and Austin Sides.

Prior to the release of the awards, Papillion-La Vista South knocked off a solid Elkhorn North team on Friday night in 4–1 fashion. Three Titan pitchers were able to string together seven solid innings en route to Sides’ save. Brehm led the way at the plate for PLVS last Saturday as he had two hits and one RBI in the win.

The Titans’ biggest test has yet to come as they prepare for their next contest against a red-hot Bellevue West legion team on Tuesday, June 15. The T-Birds have yet to lose a baseball game in the month of June and will look to keep it that way as head coach Ben Bails and company look for more big wins.

