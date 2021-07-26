Titans still alive in 2021 summer state tournament

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans began the 2021 Nebraska American Legion Class A American Division Playoffs with a big win in the first round over Omaha Westside on Saturday, July 24, before losing to a red-hot Gretna team on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans were faced with having to play the host-team Westside Warriors on a hot Saturday evening, but they still grinded out a tough 1-0 win. Behind the efforts of Nick Ripple, who pitched a complete seven-inning game, Papillion-La Vista South was able to upset the home team after scoring the game’s sole run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Ripple finished with an impressive seven innings pitched, allowing zero earned runs on four hits alongside four strikeouts. The Titan defense played extremely well in backing up their pitcher Saturday night. Lead-off hitter Trenton Brehm finished the contest with a team-leading two hits and one RBI in the win.

Game two of the state tournament featured a matchup against the Gretna Dragons on Sunday night to advance in the winner’s bracket. Unfortunately for the Titans, they ran into a red-hot Dragons team that defeated the state’s top team in Bellevue West in the first round.