Title-favorite lady Dragons continue to shine on the pitch

The Gretna’s girls varsity soccer squad continues to bulldoze any and all competition on the pitch after beating Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday, March 30, and Bellevue East on Thursday, April 1.

To many’s surprise, Gretna found themselves in a 2-2 nailbiter after the first 40 minutes of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Monarchs. With their unbeaten record and untouchable reputation on the line, the Dragons grew stronger in the second half and scored three unanswered goals to win the match 5-3.

After somewhat of a scare earlier in the week, Gretna then traveled to Bellevue East to take on the Chieftains on Thursday, April 1. This was a much more typical Dragons match as they wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, Gretna scored four unanswered in the first 40 minutes alone for a 4-0 halftime lead.

Despite Bellevue East’s ability to get out in transition, Gretna’s defense and goalkeeper Rainna Daharsh shutout the Chieftains behind Daharsh’s eight saves. The Dragons had the luxury of playing the majority of the game on Bellevue East’s half of the pitch, something the Dragons are familiar with.