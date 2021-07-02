West captures Battle of Omaha championship amidst major win-streak

Fresh off a championship in the Battle of Omaha tournament that included over 40 teams from the Midwest, the DC Electric Thunderbirds continue to roll after big wins over prominent teams in Millard South and Elkhorn.

Bellevue West faced another Nebraska team in North Platte for the Battle of Omaha championship on Monday morning, June 28, at Omaha Burke’s ballpark. The contest ended in a 3-1 win and T-Bird trophy ceremony as North Platte struggled to get any offense going with Kyle Cornish on the mound for DC. Cornish finished with 5 2/3 innings pitched and zero earned runs alongside three strikeouts.

Being crowned the champs did not change their mindset or attitude toward the entire legion season at all, in fact they turned around the very next day to play the spring season state champion Millard South Patriots on June 28. In a complete offensive showing, the T-Birds dismantled Millard South 7-0 behind senior Cam Madsen’s 4-4 day at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI.

DC Electric’s next contest took place on Wednesday night, June 30, against a scrappy Elkhorn Antlers squad on the Thunderbirds’ home turf. Dane Toman got the nod on the mound for Bellevue West as he pitched for 4.2 innings and struck out seven. Toman also allowed two earned runs on three hits.