West captures Battle of Omaha championship amidst major win-streak

Fresh off a championship in the Battle of Omaha tournament that included over 40 teams from the Midwest, the DC Electric Thunderbirds continue to roll after big wins over prominent teams in Millard South and Elkhorn.
Bellevue West faced another Nebraska team in North Platte for the Battle of Omaha championship on Monday morning, June 28, at Omaha Burke’s ballpark. The contest ended in a 3-1 win and T-Bird trophy ceremony as North Platte struggled to get any offense going with Kyle Cornish on the mound for DC. Cornish finished with 5 2/3 innings pitched and zero earned runs alongside three strikeouts.
Being crowned the champs did not change their mindset or attitude toward the entire legion season at all, in fact they turned around the very next day to play the spring season state champion Millard South Patriots on June 28. In a complete offensive showing, the T-Birds dismantled Millard South 7-0 behind senior Cam Madsen’s 4-4 day at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI.
DC Electric’s next contest took place on Wednesday night, June 30, against a scrappy Elkhorn Antlers squad on the Thunderbirds’ home turf. Dane Toman got the nod on the mound for Bellevue West as he pitched for 4.2 innings and struck out seven. Toman also allowed two earned runs on three hits.
Madsen was hot yet again for the T-Birds, going 3-3 with three stolen bases. Bellevue West’s relentless offense prevailed as teammate Jack Bland got in on the fun with a double on two hits, two RBI and one run scored. After seven innings, DC Electric left the field with a 7-2 win.
This team has put together a special summer thus far as they’ve only recorded one single loss on the schedule. That loss came in shutout fashion when they played Millard South at the end of May.
The Thunderbirds’ upcoming schedule features matchups with the Millard Sox on Friday, July 2, Waverly on Saturday, July 3 and Ashland on Tuesday, July 6. These games were played after the Bellevue Leader’s early holiday print deadline.