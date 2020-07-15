20200712_spe_ilo_balsamic.jpg

Strawberry balsamic mint s'mores

 KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Serves 12

Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.

What you need

12 fresh strawberries, hulled and individually cut into 4-6 slices

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Pinch of kosher salt

Nonstick cooking spray

12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares

3 bars (1.55 ounces) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips

36 fresh mint leaves

12 regular marshmallows

What you do

1. Gently stir together the strawberries, balsamic vinegar and salt in a small bowl. Set aside for at least 15 minutes to macerate.

2. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Prepare a baking sheet with cooking spray.

3. Place 12 graham cracker squares on the prepared baking sheet. Top with 3 chocolate pips. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.

4. Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish. Top with 3 mint leaves and 4-6 pieces of strawberry, making sure you get a drizzle of balsamic along with the strawberries.

5. Top the s’mores with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.

Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

