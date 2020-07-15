Serves 12
Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.
What you need
12 fresh strawberries, hulled and individually cut into 4-6 slices
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Pinch of kosher salt
Nonstick cooking spray
12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
3 bars (1.55 ounces) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips
36 fresh mint leaves
12 regular marshmallows
What you do
1. Gently stir together the strawberries, balsamic vinegar and salt in a small bowl. Set aside for at least 15 minutes to macerate.
2. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Prepare a baking sheet with cooking spray.
3. Place 12 graham cracker squares on the prepared baking sheet. Top with 3 chocolate pips. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
4. Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish. Top with 3 mint leaves and 4-6 pieces of strawberry, making sure you get a drizzle of balsamic along with the strawberries.
5. Top the s’mores with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.