Couple renovates western Iowa building with long history

MAPLETON, Iowa — Chances are, future tenants in a soon-to-be-renovated downtown Mapleton building won’t need to take up arms and be on the lookout for bandits.

It’s not the 1920′s, when a rash of Monona County bank robberies led to the formation of a vigilante group that used the second floor of the building at 322 Main St. Taking advantage of a unique architectural feature that juts out from the corner of the building and gives whomever’s inside a commanding view of downtown Mapleton, the vigilantes would sit with rifles and Colt revolvers at the ready, keeping watch over the town’s three banks.

Whether word got around about the vigilantes or Mapleton’s bankers just got lucky, no one ever attempted to rob one of the town’s banks, and the vigilante group disbanded sometime around 1930.

It’s a fun story from Mapleton’s past, but the Sioux City Journal reports the new owners of the historic building at the corner of Fourth and Main streets are focused on its future.

“We’re hoping the building is there and in good shape for a long time,” said Matthew Kelm, who bought the building with wife, Samantha, nearly two years ago.