Court keeps private property owners removed from web search

The court found the list was a public record but that it fit witin the exception to disclosure as a communication intended to be confidential.

“Communications requesting removal from the assessor’s search-by-name function are useful to promote public safety, especially for those in risky occupations or victims of domestic abuse who want to make it harder for potential assailants to locate their home addresses. When, as here, the record custodian could reasonably believe disclosure of the list would deter such communications, that determination should be upheld, not second-guessed, even if others could reasonably disagree with the custodian,” the court said.

The court sent the case back to the board to determine who falls within the meaning of the law as being “outside of government” for a determination about whether some names may not fit the exception to the law.

Justice Thomas Waterman wrote the opinion, which was supported by Chief Justice Susan Christensen and Justice Dana Oxley. Three justices did not consider the case and Justice Edward Mansfield disagreed.

He said in a dissenting opinion that the 2012 law creating the board gives it the authority to interpret the open records law and the court should give deference to that authority. He said, citing language from the open records law, that "free and open examination of public records is generally in the public interest even though such examination may cause inconvenience or embarrassment to public officials or others.”