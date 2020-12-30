COVID vaccine gives small businesses enough hope to go bankrupt

A spate of shutterings would typically cause bankruptcies to surge, according to a paper by academics at the University of Illinois, Brigham Young University and Harvard Business School. But in 2020 they declined as some business owners walked away while others received enough government support to delay reorganizations.

“We were all expecting an increase,” said Jialan Wang, an assistant professor of finance at the University of Illinois. “We have been surprised for this whole year.”

Through November, 20% fewer business cases were filed compared with the same period last year, according to statistics from the American Bankruptcy Institute.

Attorneys who work with small businesses have urged clients to wait to file if they can so they have a better shot at survival in the long term, said John Mudd, a bankruptcy lawyer who works primarily with creditors in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “Going into bankruptcy can have costs which are severe,” he said.

Court costs and an attorney’s initial retainer can run $10,000 or $15,000, he said. “A lot of business owners will say ‘That’s a lot of money.’ ”