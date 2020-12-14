Creative Captions, Dec. 14

Whatever floats your bike! Keith Bader of Bellevue said, “Color blind man rides towards Memorial Stadium.” More offerings:
“I’m pedalin’ to where I can peddle these.”
Dennis Swanstrom, Omaha
I sure hope the wind doesn’t come up!
Beth Lindblade, Osceola, Neb.
New airline has trouble getting off the ground
Mary Fisher, Elkhorn
That house idea wasn’t gonna fly …
Robbie Lizdas, Omaha
Inflation is on the rise.
Linda Finigan, Omaha
“Octogenarians are not only milestones, they’re also great for my delivery business!”
Kraig Debban, Omaha
I had some politicians blow these up with hot air and I still can’t get it off the ground.
Ed Volpi, Fremont, Neb.
ET and Elliott wait up! Coming!
Tim Dukarski, Omaha
I wonder how long/fast I have to go to take off like he does in mary poppins!
Gary Hansen, Wakefield, Neb.
This is what my Mom requested for her 80th birthday. Think something’s UP???
Pam Janzen, Aurora, Neb.
Here come the “Balloon Pedaller.”
Hal Capps, Omaha
One solution to low air in the back tire.
Jeff J. Roach, Omaha
“Oh My, that just ‘blows me away!’ ”
Marilyn Urwin, Blair, Neb.
This bicyclist is just full of hot air.
Blanche Swanson, Kearney, Neb.
Anticipating Nebraska’s first touchdown against Minnesota.
Gloria Ball, Columbus, Neb.
These balloons are a drag rather than a lift.
Marlene Talmon, Omaha
Up, up and away, saving pedal power!
Patsy Schmidt, Bennington
Pedal faster or it’s not gonna fly!
Lorraine Feind, Kearney, Neb.
An excess of hot air seemed to balloon in this political year.
Carolyn Rix, Fremont, Neb.
If I can find 20 more balloons, I should be able to fly this bike!
Steve Anderson, Columbus, Neb.
An optimistic Fan heading for Memorial Stadium
Tony Schieffer, Columbus, Neb.
He’s going to audition for a part in the movie Up.
Therese Lenhart, Omaha
“I know what you’re thinking. They laughed at Orville and Wilbur also.”
Dale Brincks, Omaha
Party City now delivers!
Richard Thies, Omaha
This guy’s business is up in the air.
Dick Schell, Omaha
Balloons on my bike give me an uplifting ride today!
Beverly Bippes, Norfolk, Neb.
“Looks like I’m going to need more helium”
Dave Dowling, Hartington, Neb.
Balloon backup when my legs get tired.
Lorie Miller, Omaha
Some people have flames from the back of their bike, some people have balloons.
Kathy Oberg, Bellevue
He’s got to be a friend of the weather man to plan a delivery.
Bob Kort, Fremont, Neb.
I get good gas mileage
Ken Brian Gooch, Omaha
“I think I’ve been ‘snookered’? That guy said if I bought the supersize I could SOAR like E.T.!”
Muriel Docker, Essex, Iowa
Balloon Boy.
Ms. Taylor’s Classroom, King Science and Technology Magnet Center, Omaha
“We’re heading for another winning football game”
Betty A. White, Omaha
The bicyclist is celebrating 1933 – the year that balloon tires were introduced to bicycles.
Chuck Fredrick, Bellevue
I’m on my way to make someone’s day!
Joanie Hoffart, Omaha
He huffed and he puffed, but he blew them all up.
Leola Bonge, Bennington
I certainly hope we don’t get a strong wind.
Kay Klevemann, Fremont, Neb.
A boulevard biker bringing a “big” batch of bright balloons for a birthday bash!
Gene Selk, Elkhorn
This balloon delivery service has become very popular during the pandemic.
Paul Christiani, Omaha
Still not airborne. Need more helium.
Gordon Vavricek, Fremont, Neb.
Some days are full of surprises.
Dawna Pitts Nelson, Omaha
Hard push in a headwind!
Connie Buller, Blair, Neb.
And some people think it’s hard to have a monkey on their backs!!
Judy Blaker, Schuyler, Neb.
How fast do you have to pedal before lift off?
Elaine DeWell, Omaha
Do you think all this helium will let me do a wheelie-um?
Moppyroda Elman, Omaha
“Pedaling and spreading the word that its National Balloons Day!”
JoAnn Hoffer, Columbus, Neb.
“Just pop one in my mouth when I start losing my breath!”
Chris Henderson, Papillion
“Up, up and away!”
Shirley Schamber, Ralston
“Guess I need one more balloon for take off.”
Carol Roth, Kearney, Neb.
“I wish they’d quit taking my picture for these ‘CAPTION’ photo contests!!”
Steve Buller, Blair, Neb.
That’s the last time I blow up balloons while eating caramel corn.
Don Wells Jr., Omaha
A few more balloons and I’ll get this thing off the ground.
James Swanson, Kearney, Neb.
A Heavy Load!
Galen Moes, Omaha
“Chuck has this eerie feeling that something is following him.”
Sam Rojam, Elkhorn
I sure hope I don’t have to go through the “weigh” station!
Vance Taylor, Omaha
Up up and away in my beautiful balloons.
Gayle Dahlkoetter, Homer, Neb.
