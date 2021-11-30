jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa
Creighton Basketball Newsletter Nov. 30, 2021
Omaha was a “Jeopardy!” category on Tuesday’s episode, and it did not go well for the contestants. Only one of the five clues was answered correctly.
A heart shouldn’t break more than nine times, writes Tom Shatel. But Nebraska saved the worst for last. This Iowa loss is going to leave a mark.
Self-serving claims of nefarious price collusion by oil companies don't square with the market reality.
A word of advice to Scott Frost and Nebraska: Scrub the excuses immediately. Resist the urge to scapegoat and sugarcoat. The Huskers can’t keep spinning these heartbreakers as honorable results.
Jamie Novak was killed and Jacob Slayden was injured when they were involved in a crash early Tuesday on their way to work. Both were World-Herald carriers.
When they tested positive, their expected 12-day trip turned into an expensive, extended ordeal as they tried to navigate the various requirements to get back on an airplane and return to the U.S.
To the extent that NU was “close” this year, there are so many league teams further ahead, playing with the confidence Nebraska lacks, developing players better than Nebraska.
For three weeks Scott Frost has been busy planning how he’d reassemble his Nebraska coaching staff after firing four offensive assistants. These are the questions he faces as that search begins.
Nebraska did something this season that no team has ever done in college football history. Tom Shatel would call it impressive, but that might not be the right word.
The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Iowa game.