Creighton basketball

The size and strength of Marquette’s athletes overpowered Creighton and its small-ball approach in the second half of the teams’ Big East opener Monday night.

The Bluejays (4-2) had no answer for the Golden Eagles after halftime, outmuscled on the block and on the glass and outmaneuvered on the perimeter. Marquette (5-2) scored on 15 of its first 20 second-half possessions to erase a nine-point deficit and build a double-digit lead.

No. 9 Creighton tried to rally late, but it couldn’t make the clutch free throws or get the defensive stops to put itself in position to complete the comeback.

CU got as close as three in the final minute, but fell 89-84 at CHI Health Center.

“What we did (Monday night) was — for lack of a better term — pretty terrible on the defensive end, just from a fight and toughness standpoint,” senior guard Mitch Ballock. “Last year we really prided ourselves on toughness and really bringing that grit. (Monday), we really didn’t bring that.”

It started on the first possession of the second half.

Marquette (5-2) missed twice at the rim. But grabbed the offensive board each time. The offensive trip ended with a D.J. Carton 3-pointer.