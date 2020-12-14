Creighton basketball

The size and strength of Marquette’s athletes overpowered Creighton and its small-ball approach in the second half of the teams’ Big East opener Monday night.
The Bluejays (4-2) had no answer for the Golden Eagles after halftime, outmuscled on the block and on the glass and outmaneuvered on the perimeter. Marquette (5-2) scored on 15 of its first 20 second-half possessions to erase a nine-point deficit and build a double-digit lead.
No. 9 Creighton tried to rally late, but it couldn’t make the clutch free throws or get the defensive stops to put itself in position to complete the comeback.
CU got as close as three in the final minute, but fell 89-84 at CHI Health Center.
“What we did (Monday night) was — for lack of a better term — pretty terrible on the defensive end, just from a fight and toughness standpoint,” senior guard Mitch Ballock. “Last year we really prided ourselves on toughness and really bringing that grit. (Monday), we really didn’t bring that.”
It started on the first possession of the second half.
Marquette (5-2) missed twice at the rim. But grabbed the offensive board each time. The offensive trip ended with a D.J. Carton 3-pointer.
The Golden Eagles raged on from there, knocking down each of their next three triples to tie the game 54-54 with 14 minutes left. A Theo John dunk put his team ahead at 56-54 at the 13:36 mark.
The Jays never led again. Marquette’s relentlessness was a major reason for that.
The Golden Eagles grabbed 10 offensive rebounds after the break. CU had six defensive boards. Marquette made 7 of its 9 second-half 3-pointers. A long-range jumper from senior Koby McEwen stretched the advantage to 75-63 with just over five minutes left.
“There just wasn’t a lot of resistance,” coach Greg McDermott said.
That was not the case too often last year, when Creighton blended tenacity and energy on defense with its space-and-pace offense to earn a share of the Big East regular-season championship.
The Jays could get away with playing four guards and an undersized center because they were able to out-work their opponents. They chased down loose balls. They battled in the post. They scrambled their way to steals.
Their electric offense — the lob dunks, the 3-pointers, the smooth passing — got the headlines. But their effort made the difference.
Six rotation players are back from that squad. Yet they weren’t able to display those same traits in their first league test Monday.
“This group has been there before, and they’ve done it and they’ve executed,” McDermott said. “It’s the same group of guys. We’ve just got to do what we do better.”
Despite the issues, though, Creighton still had a chance at the end Monday.
Damien Jefferson’s putback and Denzel Mahoney’s 3-pointer on back-to-back trips made it 76-72 with 3:35 remaining. Jefferson hit three free throws to cut the deficit to one a minute later.
But Carton nailed a corner 3-pointer the next time down. The Golden Eagles got two more buckets on their next trip to stretch the lead to 83-75.
Creighton did make it 83-80 in the final minute. And Carton missed the front end of a one-and-one with 33 seconds left. Had the Jays grabbed the rebound, they could have tried for the tie.
But Jefferson was tied up on the loose ball — the possession arrow went to Marquette.
Better free-throw shooting could have changed the outcome, too.
CU ended up finishing 14 of 25 at the stripe (56%). It missed 11 foul shots during the game’s final 10 minutes.
That’s now two defeats for Creighton where poor free-throw shooting has had a major impact. The Jays went 9 of 18 at the line in a 73-72 loss at No. 5 Kansas last week. They’re now shooting 68.3% at the stripe for the year.
“In another big game, we really struggled to make them — which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” McDermott said. “Because in practice these guys have done a really good job with that.”
The win was Marquette’s second over a top 10 opponent this year. The Golden Eagles also knocked off then-No. 4 Wisconsin. They snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with CU.
