Creighton products in the NBA: Khyri Thomas capitalizing on his chance

Khyri Thomas made his season debut Friday. That day began with a commercial flight from Houston to Chicago. Then a 90-minute drive to Milwaukee. Next thing Thomas knew he was on the team bus, heading to the arena.
But the former Bluejay standout was not fazed.
He scored 16 points (on 6 of 7 shooting), picked up three steals and added three rebounds in his first ever appearance with the Houston Rockets, the team that signed him on a 10-day contract just that week.
Then he and the Rockets went to Utah. And on Saturday, Thomas was at it again — 27 points, five rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks (with a plus-minus of +13).
16 points on 6-7 shooting for Khyri Thomas in his Houston Rockets’ debut Friday night. He signed a 10-day contract this week #Jays #Omaha pic.twitter.com/IhLRCVB1Ta— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) May 8, 2021
"I'm not trying to go out here and be Michael Jordan or anything," said Thomas, who played his high school ball at Omaha Benson. "I'm just trying to fit in with the rest of the guys who have the same opportunity as me. A lot of these guys have been here longer than me. (I'm) trying to fill in my role and do my best within the 10 days that I have."
But how did he stay ready for this moment?
Last offseason, Detroit traded Thomas away, and the Atlanta Hawks cut him.
Thomas played just seven games in the G League Bubble with a different franchise's affiliate (Austin Spurs). He said he dealt with a minor hamstring injury in Orlando back in February so his on-court moments to impress were limited. He got himself healthy and kept working out with his trainer.
But weeks went by. Then months.
And ... nothing.
"If I really want to get to where I want to go, then I'm not going to hold my head down or have anybody feel sorry for me," Thomas said of his mentality.
So he stayed ready.
The question for the 25-year-old Thomas is now this: Will his performances to the end the season earn him a true shot at regular playing time in the league? If not with the Rockets, then with someone else?
Detroit drafted Thomas in 2018 but buried him on a roster full of wings. Thomas got 26 appearances as a rookie with the Pistons (then just eight in his second year). Injuries didn't help those two years, certainly.
So maybe this is Thomas' chance. The NBA is all about fit and opportunity. At least for the next week, Thomas is making the most of it.
A few updates on the other former Creighton players in the NBA are below
Doug McDermott: It's arguably the best season of his career in his third year with Indiana. McDermott's averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's shooting 53.1% from the floor (38.3% from 3-point range). He just dropped 31 in a win on May 1. The Pacers look destined for a spot in the play-in games.
Doug McDermott matched his career high with 31 points, going 6-for-8 from 3-point range, in last night's #PacersWin.— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 2, 2021
🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/b3jPdlmFfm
Anthony Tolliver: The longtime NBA journeyman agreed to a 10-day contract with Philadelphia. Then another 10-day. Then he just got signed for the rest of the year. Tolliver's played in seven games this season.
Justin Patton: The 7-footer went from the G League bubble to the NBA. Houston signed him temporarily. Patton averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 13 appearances with the Rockets midway through the year. Patton, like Thomas, is hoping his short stint with Houston earns him another look, either from the Rockets or somewhere else.
Ty-Shon Alexander: Phoenix signed him to a two-way deal after Alexander went undrafted back in November. He spent February inside the G League Bubble. Then he rejoined the Suns and scored his first NBA points back on April 2. The rookie's played in just four games since. But he'll have a front-run seat to the Suns' potentially lengthy playoffs run.
"It's an exciting time man because it might just seem like a little bucket to somebody, but that's something he's going to remember for the rest of his life." Devin Booker.— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 3, 2021
Undrafted rookie Ty-Shon Alexander posted his first #NBA bucket in #Suns lopsided win Friday over OKC. pic.twitter.com/6JmObyaoeS
Kyle Korver: He never signed with a team this season. The first time since 2003 that Korver did not suit up in the NBA.
