Creighton products in the NBA: Khyri Thomas capitalizing on his chance

Khyri Thomas made his season debut Friday. That day began with a commercial flight from Houston to Chicago. Then a 90-minute drive to Milwaukee. Next thing Thomas knew he was on the team bus, heading to the arena.

But the former Bluejay standout was not fazed.

He scored 16 points (on 6 of 7 shooting), picked up three steals and added three rebounds in his first ever appearance with the Houston Rockets, the team that signed him on a 10-day contract just that week.

Then he and the Rockets went to Utah. And on Saturday, Thomas was at it again — 27 points, five rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks (with a plus-minus of +13).

"I'm not trying to go out here and be Michael Jordan or anything," said Thomas, who played his high school ball at Omaha Benson. "I'm just trying to fit in with the rest of the guys who have the same opportunity as me. A lot of these guys have been here longer than me. (I'm) trying to fill in my role and do my best within the 10 days that I have."

But how did he stay ready for this moment?

Last offseason, Detroit traded Thomas away, and the Atlanta Hawks cut him.