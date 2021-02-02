Creighton recruits steal the show in high-profile prep thriller

Two of the nation’s top high school basketball teams faced off last week in Florida.
And all of the eyeballs from the onlookers who tuned in last Thursday eventually landed on two Creighton recruits.
Yep, that's right. The two future Bluejays stole the show.
The game: Montverde Academy vs. Arizona Compass Prep
The standouts: CU signee Ryan Nembhard and CU commit TyTy Washington
Again, just to set the stage… This was a clash of prep titans at a midseason tournament, where two undefeated teams loaded with highly rated prospects battled for national acclaim. Basically all of the powerhouses were on site during the week — La Lumiere, Oak Hill, Sunrise Christian, Wasatch, etc. ESPN carried a few of the tournament’s games, promoting its product by noting that nine top 100 2021 recruits and 12 top 60 2022 recruits would be competing.
Let’s check in on our recruits... @tytywashington3 🔄 Ryan Nembhard pic.twitter.com/Vy5fDZHC2v— #15 Barstool Jays (@BarstoolJays) January 31, 2021
The marquee moment came Thursday, when Montverde held off Compass Prep for a 76-65 overtime win.
Nembhard and Washington did not disappoint.
Nembhard scored 19 points (10 in overtime), dished out seven assists and picked up three steals. The 6-foot-1 point guard even left the game in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury (cramps, maybe?), and looked even better when he eventually subbed back in two minutes later.
The dude loves to compete. You can see that.
Nembhard guarded Washington most of the night, often picking him up fullcourt or face-guarding him away from the ball in the halfcourt.
Nembhard was actually milliseconds away from delivering the game-winner in regulation, too. He scooped in a layup, but the ball didn’t leave his hands until after the buzzer sounded.
No worries, though. Nembhard drove right to the rim on the next few possessions, guiding in two layups and earning a trip to the free-throw line. His gutsy play sealed the win.
That said, Washington made just as an important impact for Compass Prep.
Montverde and AZ Compass go back and forth in an OT thriller 🔥 Ryan Nembhard scored 10 of his team’s 15 points in OT and Montverde survived and stays undefeated @MVABasketball #MAIT pic.twitter.com/sQhPuuLs1G— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) January 29, 2021
The 6-foot-3 guard definitely did cool off late — Montverde’s helpside defenders seemed to be more committed to crowding him as the game unfolded. And Washington may have forced it some.
But before then? Wow. Washington got buckets. Touuuggghhh buckets.
He flashed to the post and finished a couple inside. He drove to the 8- to 10-foot range and pulled up for quick jumpers. He buried a step-back mid-range J over a defender. He hit a double-clutch 3-pointer with Nembhard’s hand in his face.
Nothing came easy for Washington. He still finished with 21 points, two assists and five steals. He's the most decorated CU recruit in the Greg McDermott era and a potential McDonald's All-American for a reason. The 247Sports composite ranks Washington No. 30 nationally in the 2021 class.
[Deep breath]
Now here’s the disclaimer: It was just one game.
These guys (Nembhard and Washington) do have to keep improving. There’s obviously no guarantee their playmaking skills will immediately translate to the next level. That’s long been the mystery of this recruiting game — trying to predict when a guy's development track will hit a wall, or plateau.
Creighton's 2021 recruiting class: an update on the experts' rankings pic.twitter.com/4lJSgsMu4T— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) January 31, 2021
But at least for now, these two are standing out while suiting up alongside their star-studded peers. That’s a good sign.
If anything, Thursday marks another landmark moment in the story arc of the rise of Creighton basketball recruiting. The Jays have entered a new world, one where their incoming freshmen are joining the program with loads of nationwide hype and promise.
CU’s 2021 class, which also includes guard John Christofilis and wing Mason Miller, is currently ranked inside the top 15 by both Rivals and 247Sports. It’s slated to be the best recruiting class in recent Creighton history (and the Jays are still pursuing uncommitted local star Hunter Sallis).
Photos: No. 11 Creighton defeats No. 23 UConn 74-66
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa