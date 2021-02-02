Creighton recruits steal the show in high-profile prep thriller

The dude loves to compete. You can see that.

Nembhard guarded Washington most of the night, often picking him up fullcourt or face-guarding him away from the ball in the halfcourt.

Nembhard was actually milliseconds away from delivering the game-winner in regulation, too. He scooped in a layup, but the ball didn’t leave his hands until after the buzzer sounded.

No worries, though. Nembhard drove right to the rim on the next few possessions, guiding in two layups and earning a trip to the free-throw line. His gutsy play sealed the win.

That said, Washington made just as an important impact for Compass Prep.

The 6-foot-3 guard definitely did cool off late — Montverde’s helpside defenders seemed to be more committed to crowding him as the game unfolded. And Washington may have forced it some.

But before then? Wow. Washington got buckets. Touuuggghhh buckets.

He flashed to the post and finished a couple inside. He drove to the 8- to 10-foot range and pulled up for quick jumpers. He buried a step-back mid-range J over a defender. He hit a double-clutch 3-pointer with Nembhard’s hand in his face.