Creighton retains top-10 ranking in latest AP poll
Creighton was ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 released Monday, dropping one spot after a 73-72 loss to fifth-ranked Kansas last week.

The Bluejays rebounded to beat Nebraska 98-74 Friday.

It's the third straight week CU has been inside the top 10. The Jays began at No. 11 in the AP preseason poll.

Creighton is one of two Big East teams in the rankings this week. Villanova jumped CU in this week's poll, rising from No. 9 to No. 7.

West Virginia also leapfrogged the Jays, but Illinois dropped out of the top 10 following a loss to Missouri. UConn and Xavier received votes.

The Jays will take the court three times this week as they open their conference slate. After Marquette on Monday, they'll travel to face St. John's and UConn. The Golden Eagles have already defeated a top-10 team, taking down Wisconsin when the Badgers were No. 4.

