Creighton rewrites painful history at Hinkle Fieldhouse; clinches Sweet 16 berth

Four seasons ago, Creighton’s team filed into the locker room inside the basement of Hinkle Fieldhouse while the claps, shouts and cackles from the elated Butler fans bounced off the building’s historic walls.

For the Jays, it was a season low-point in the 2017-18 campaign. They trailed by 20 points BEFORE halftime. The eventual 93-70 loss marked their fourth defeat of a six-game stretch to start the month of February (their two wins came against Bemidji State and DePaul).

And that may not have even been the worst experience for Creighton inside Hinkle Fieldhouse since joining the Big East.

But there’s now no argument about which one is the best.

The Jays clinched the program’s first Sweet 16 berth since 1974, beating Ohio 72-58 Monday night inside that very same 93-year-old venue where little has gone right for them over the recent years.

No current CU player had ever experienced a win inside that gym.

Did that matter Monday?

Maybe not. A day before the game, Marcus Zegarowski shrugged off any hints the guys were even thinking along those lines.

A hoop’s a hoop. That’s what competitors say. The good ones truly believe it, too.