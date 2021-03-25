Creighton rewrites painful history at Hinkle Fieldhouse; clinches Sweet 16 berth

Four seasons ago, Creighton’s team filed into the locker room inside the basement of Hinkle Fieldhouse while the claps, shouts and cackles from the elated Butler fans bounced off the building’s historic walls.
For the Jays, it was a season low-point in the 2017-18 campaign. They trailed by 20 points BEFORE halftime. The eventual 93-70 loss marked their fourth defeat of a six-game stretch to start the month of February (their two wins came against Bemidji State and DePaul).
And that may not have even been the worst experience for Creighton inside Hinkle Fieldhouse since joining the Big East.
But there’s now no argument about which one is the best.
The Jays clinched the program’s first Sweet 16 berth since 1974, beating Ohio 72-58 Monday night inside that very same 93-year-old venue where little has gone right for them over the recent years.
No current CU player had ever experienced a win inside that gym.
Did that matter Monday?
Maybe not. A day before the game, Marcus Zegarowski shrugged off any hints the guys were even thinking along those lines.
A hoop’s a hoop. That’s what competitors say. The good ones truly believe it, too.
But even if Butler wasn’t the second-round opponent Monday, surely it crossed the guys’ minds that the last time they were in this building they suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Bulldogs two months prior. The three times before that, they got blown out in ugly defeats (just 25.5% from 3-point range in those losses).
Creighton’s 2-6 at Butler since joining the Big East.
But now? It’s 1-0 inside Hinkle for neutral site games.
And Monday’s joyful exuberance will be a lasting memory. This time, it was the couple hundred CU fans whose hollers you heard echoing off the rafters after the final buzzer sounded, and well after the court had been cleared and the stands had been emptied.
“Let’s go Jays! Let’s go Jays! Let’s go Jays!”
That chant rang out from the concourse. Hinkle magic was on Creighton's side Monday.
A few NCAA tournament observations are below:
>> "Oh, these guys are pretty good."
I overheard a fan say that to his buddy in the stands of the Zags’ home arena four years ago midway through the first half of the first Gonzaga-Creighton game in 40 years.
The Jays definitely made an impression in the opening 20 minutes that night in 2017.
They had 13 assists on their 18 makes. They shot 58.1% from the floor (7 of 14 from 3-point range). They never trailed and led 44-37 at the break.
Of course, CU did not sustain it.
Gonzaga won 91-74. It pulled away in the second half of the 2018 rematch, too, beating the Jays 103-92 in Omaha.
But here’s the takeaway, as it pertains to Sunday’s Sweet 16 showdown: The Zags have more than enough firsthand experience of Creighton’s potential potency that they shouldn’t be tempted to overlook CU.
So even if the experts aren’t giving the Jays a chance, you can bet Gonzaga’s taking them seriously.
>> The only time Creighton’s played a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament was 2012 when the Jays, as a No. 8 seed, lost to North Carolina.
>> Creighton held Ohio to 31.8% shooting Monday. It’s the 17th time this year that the Jays have kept their opponent under 40% shooting. On the season, teams are making 40.2% of their field goals. If that rate holds, it would be a record in the Greg McDermott era. But… Gonzaga’s up next. And that offense is scary good.
>> Shereef Mitchell’s 6 of 11 (54.5%) from 3-point range in March. He’d made just six 3s all year in the 22 games prior to this month.
It’s really a result of the work he put in during the summer. But he admitted this week that he needed a mid-season confidence boost to remind himself of that. Mitchell said his teammates did that for him.
“I remember having a talk with Mitch, Damian, Denzel and even Marcus,” Mitchell said. “They came up to me. They said, “Reef, you’re a good shooter, we’ve seen it. Just shoot it, with no thought. Like our slogan says, let it fly.’”
