Creighton season review: Recapping the best moments of 2020-21

Shoutout to Zegarowski for dozens of spectacular dimes during the year, particularly that behind-the-back bounce pass along the baseline to Bishop in the Big East tournament opener. But Antwann Jones' smooth dish to Mitch Ballock just before halftime against Marquette was special stuff.

Block of the year

Bishop stuffed Georgetown's Jamari Sibley in February, a play that kind of got lost in the shuffle during Creighton's most impressive defensive performance of the year (48 points allowed; 19 steals forced). But there's a HIGH degree of difficulty on this play — to get the block without fouling.

Steal of the year

Denzel Mahoney stepped up as Creighton's top perimeter defender this season. He saved his best performances for the NCAA tournament. But what he did against Kansas (Ochai Agbaji scored 0 points) was the first sign of his growth in that aspect of the game. And of course he delivered this moment:

3-point shot of the year