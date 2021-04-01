 Skip to main content
Creighton season review: Recapping the best moments of 2020-21
0 comments

Jon Nyatawa recaps the Jays' run to the Sweet 16 and season ending loss to Gonzaga.

Creighton's season ended Sunday with a Sweet 16 loss to Gonzaga. Tough finish. But there were still plenty of incredible moments worth celebrating for Jays fans this year.

CU won back-to-back games in the NCAA tournament for the first time. It spent the entire season ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, something that hadn't happened in program history. There was one stretch when the Jays won six straight Big East games, their longest in-conference winning streak since joining the league.

So... let's look back!

I've compiled a list of some of the season's best plays, accomplishments and storylines.

Dunk of the year

Christian Bishop had some special ones. I mean, the dude went two-hand reserve in crunch time, TWICE. And he won a game at the buzzer with a slam. But for him rise up and land a windmill against rival Nebraska? That's a legend.

Layup of the year

Of course there's a layup category, y'all! When guys like Marcus Zegarowski and Shereef Mitchell are routinely guiding in reserve layups through traffic, you have to recognize the skill. This one from Zegarowski was the season's best:

Pass of the year

Shoutout to Zegarowski for dozens of spectacular dimes during the year, particularly that behind-the-back bounce pass along the baseline to Bishop in the Big East tournament opener. But Antwann Jones' smooth dish to Mitch Ballock just before halftime against Marquette was special stuff.

Block of the year

Bishop stuffed Georgetown's Jamari Sibley in February, a play that kind of got lost in the shuffle during Creighton's most impressive defensive performance of the year (48 points allowed; 19 steals forced). But there's a HIGH degree of difficulty on this play — to get the block without fouling.

Steal of the year

Denzel Mahoney stepped up as Creighton's top perimeter defender this season. He saved his best performances for the NCAA tournament. But what he did against Kansas (Ochai Agbaji scored 0 points) was the first sign of his growth in that aspect of the game. And of course he delivered this moment:

3-point shot of the year

Mitch Ballock and Zegarowski nailing back-to-back 3-pointers during a 16-point second-half comeback at Seton Hall is worth a mention. But since Ballock will be forever enshrined in Creighton history for his logo bombs, the shot he made just before halftime at Providence stands out.

Best defensive stand

Shereef Mitchell had sat on the bench for nearly 10 full minutes of game action at Marquette. But when his team needed him, Mitchell was ready. He locked up a scorching hot D.J. Carton on the final possession to seal an important Creighton win.

Best clutch play

So many contenders here. But two moments stand out. Jefferson forcing overtime at UConn. And Bishop knocking down two free throws to clinch an NCAA tournament first-round win over UC Santa Barbara.

A few more superlatives are below:

Best win: The 86-70 victory over Villanova

MVP: Zegarowski. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He made 42.1% of his 3-pointers.

Best comeback: The Jays had a 3.7% chance to win their game at Seton Hall with eight minutes left. But they completed the largest comeback in eight years and won 85-81.

Best individual performance: Jefferson finishing two assists shy of a triple-double during Creighton's 94-76 win at St. John's.

Best moment: Jacob Epperson returning the court and slamming home a dunk for his first points in two years.

Best moment II: Creighton's players standing together on the court while their video message played before the season's final home game against Butler. Coach Greg McDermott had been suspended. The players were addressing his hurtful remarks for the first time in that video. Then "Lift Every Voice and Sing" played throughout the arena. Powerful.

Best moment III: The CU walk-ons taking advantage of their late-game playing time in the Big East tournament. Freshman Andrew Merfeld, son of assistant coach Steve Merfeld, scored his first career points.

Best moment IV: The Jays celebrating in the locker room after their Sweet 16 berth.

Photos: Creighton vs. Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

