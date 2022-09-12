Creighton women's basketball slate will include December games vs. UConn, Stanford

With the Big East women’s basketball slate released Monday, Creighton’s schedule is now complete.
The Bluejays open Big East play with a stretch of three straight road games, beginning the trip in Cincinnati to take on Xavier on Nov. 25. They’ll head to Pennsylvania to take on Villanova a week later before playing at St. John's two days after that.
Creighton’s schedule is headlined by the back half of December, with consecutive games versus Stanford, UConn and DePaul. The Cardinal fell to the Huskies in last year’s NCAA tournament, then UConn lost in the national championship game to South Carolina. Stanford and UConn finished the regular season ranked No. 2 and No. 5, respectively.
After hitting the road to play Stanford on Dec. 20, the Jays host UConn at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at Sokol Arena.
DePaul finished fourth in the league last season, right behind Creighton. The two will play a 3 p.m. game on New Year’s Eve in Chicago, which will be broadcast on Fox.
CU's longest home stretch comes in January, hosting Providence, Marquette and Seton Hall during the first couple of weeks of the new year. The Jan. 11 game versus the Pirates is one of three of the team’s games to be broadcast on FS1, with the other two being its following games at Butler and against Villanova.
The Jays will host DePaul to begin February before heading to Storrs later that month to take on UConn once more. CU hits the road a week later to take on Marquette before hosting Butler to close the regular season Feb. 27.
Photos: Creighton women's basketball takes on No. 2 seed Iowa in NCAA tournament
Creighton's Payton Brotzki celebrates with fans after upsetting Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor drives to the basket against Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor attempts a shot over Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly grabs for a rebound against Iowa's Kate Martin during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen drives to the basket against Iowa's Tomi Taiwo (1) and Caitlin Clark (22) during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a 3-pointer against Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders blocks a shot from Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders celebrates a possession arrow for Creighton against Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders attempts a shot in traffic against Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek grabs for a rebound against Iowa's Monika Czinano during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls to players against Creighton during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) and McKenna Warnock (14) guard Creighton's Morgan Maly as she secures a rebound during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen drives to the basket against Iowa's Kate Martin during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Tatum Rembao looks to pass the ball against Iowa's Kate Martin during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor reaches for a rebound against Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa fans watch during the final seconds against Creighton during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa governor Kim Reynolds cheers during a timeout during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly defends Iowa's Monika Czinano on the final shot of the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a 3-pointer against Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a 3-pointer against Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts to being fouled by Creighton's Molly Mogensen during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek defends a shot by Iowa's Monika Czinano during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly grabs a rebound against Iowa's Kate Martin during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) celebrates a foul call against Iowa with Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer from the stands against Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A crowd cheers as Creighton's Lauren Jensen gets off the bus as the team arrived back at Creighton University after defeating Iowa to advance to the Sweet 16 on Sunday. Jensen scored the winning basket.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek, left, hugs Juelle Love after arriving back a Creighton University after defeating Iowa to advance to the Sweet 16 on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
