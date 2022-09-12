Creighton women's basketball slate will include December games vs. UConn, Stanford

With the Big East women’s basketball slate released Monday, Creighton’s schedule is now complete.

The Bluejays open Big East play with a stretch of three straight road games, beginning the trip in Cincinnati to take on Xavier on Nov. 25. They’ll head to Pennsylvania to take on Villanova a week later before playing at St. John's two days after that.

Creighton’s schedule is headlined by the back half of December, with consecutive games versus Stanford, UConn and DePaul. The Cardinal fell to the Huskies in last year’s NCAA tournament, then UConn lost in the national championship game to South Carolina. Stanford and UConn finished the regular season ranked No. 2 and No. 5, respectively.

After hitting the road to play Stanford on Dec. 20, the Jays host UConn at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at Sokol Arena.

DePaul finished fourth in the league last season, right behind Creighton. The two will play a 3 p.m. game on New Year’s Eve in Chicago, which will be broadcast on Fox.

CU's longest home stretch comes in January, hosting Providence, Marquette and Seton Hall during the first couple of weeks of the new year. The Jan. 11 game versus the Pirates is one of three of the team’s games to be broadcast on FS1, with the other two being its following games at Butler and against Villanova.

The Jays will host DePaul to begin February before heading to Storrs later that month to take on UConn once more. CU hits the road a week later to take on Marquette before hosting Butler to close the regular season Feb. 27.