Creighton's biggest area of improvement defensively: resiliency

The Jays' shot attempts were either clanging off the rim or getting swatted back in their faces. For more than seven minutes in the first half against DePaul Saturday, Creighton did not score.
A drought like that could have cost CU the game.
If not for some in-season growth, it most certainly would have.
This is where the Jays arguably have taken the biggest step defensively. It's their ability to stay locked in on defense — bringing effort and focus while communicating effectively and finding that drive to compete. NO MATTER WHAT'S HAPPENING ON OFFENSE.
Shots aren't falling? So what. You can still defend.
Sounds simple, right? It's not. It can be really difficult for a young team that's still building up its confidence at this level, assistant coach Ryan Miller said.
He's the one tasked with coordinating CU's defensive efforts this year. And he's watched the Jays ride the roller coaster at times, when they've been unable to keep the disappointment of a scoring drought from impacting how they battle on defense.
>> There was the 17-0 run in the season opener by Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
>> Nebraska hit Creighton with a 18-2 surge.
>> Colorado State pulled away with a 20-4 run.
>> Southern Illinois nearly delivered the knockout blow with its 17-5 spurt late in the second half.
>> SIU-Edwardsville wrapped an 18-3 run around halftime to put CU in a 16-point hole on its home court.
All of those one-sided stretches had a similar script: The Jays struggled to find their flow offensively — and on the other end, they couldn't get stops.
But against DePaul Saturday, things were different.
Again, let's reiterate that Creighton went more than SEVEN first-half minutes without scoring. It had 13 possessions of offense and it came up with nothing.
There were missed layups and sloppy turnovers. Its two best shooters, Ryan Hawkins and Alex O'Connell, had wide open looks from 3-point range — and those didn't fall. Ryan Kalkbrenner missed the front-end of a one-and-one.
Frustrating! Had to be.
Yet the Jays battled on defense.
They did give up some buckets. But just a few. Nine points to be exact. So instead of a devastating 17-0 run ... DePaul's surge was 9-0.
Manageable.
"They're staying tough and staying resilient," Miller said of the Jays. "They're doing a better job of not letting the offensive plays dictate how they play defense.
"Like (Saturday). If things aren't going perfectly, you can still guard. You can still get stops. And then eventually, if you keep pounding the stone, it'll break. That's what happened (against DePaul). We played good defense — maybe not great defense — but we stayed solid enough that we were able to recover in the second half."
He and the coaches are encouraged by that. The CU players should be, too.
Miller was hired last spring to take over Creighton's defensive coordinator role (previously held by assistant coach Paul Lusk, who left for Purdue).
There haven't been drastic changes to the Jays' approach under Miller — although anecdotally speaking, it seems that they have varied their game-to-game tactics more often and sprinkled in a few more wrinkles to keep teams off balance during play.
They have plenty of room for growth, Miller said. But he's pleased with the guys' approach to that end of the floor. They've bought in since the offseason.
"They want to win. That's No. 1," Miller said. "And defense is a lot of want-to. You have to want to dig deep and get stops. And you have to want to get in the fight, which is something we always talk about — don't be watchers, be doers."
Here are a few other notable stats about Creighton's defense:
>> The Jays rank 10th nationally in opponent effective field goal percentage in non-transition situations (42.1%), according to Hoop-Math.com. It's always harder to attack a set defense. CU's been especially stingy in the halfcourt.
>> Creighton's blocking a shot on 12.3% of its possessions, which ranks 56th nationally, according to Ken Pomeroy's stats. The Jays have never ranked inside the top 100 in this statistic under coach Greg McDermott. More often than not, actually, they've ranked in the bottom 20th-percentile.
That's the Kalkbrenner effect.
He's now 22nd nationally in individual block rate, according to Pomeroy. Miller said the Jays are getting better at deliberating funneling drivers into their rim protector, when necessary, as well.
>> Opponent 3-point percentage can be a deceiving stat at times. Sometimes, opponents simply miss open looks. Sometimes, they hit the tough ones.
But Miller said he thinks Creighton's guys have gotten better at challenging shots beyond the arc and/or breaking the rhythm of opposing shooters to prevent them from firing away from deep altogether. The numbers back up that observation.
Creighton opponents are shooting just 26.4% from 3-point range over the last seven games.
They made 35.5% in the first 10 games.
This is important because — with Kalkbrenner defending the rim — teams likely are going to be more assertive in their pursuit of perimeter jumpers against CU. So far, the Jays' opponents are attempting just 33.5% of their field goals from 3-point range (55th-lowest nationally and third-lowest in the Big East), according to Pomeroy. That's a trend Creighton hopes to continue.
