Creighton's biggest area of improvement defensively: resiliency

"They're staying tough and staying resilient," Miller said of the Jays. "They're doing a better job of not letting the offensive plays dictate how they play defense.

"Like (Saturday). If things aren't going perfectly, you can still guard. You can still get stops. And then eventually, if you keep pounding the stone, it'll break. That's what happened (against DePaul). We played good defense — maybe not great defense — but we stayed solid enough that we were able to recover in the second half."

He and the coaches are encouraged by that. The CU players should be, too.

Miller was hired last spring to take over Creighton's defensive coordinator role (previously held by assistant coach Paul Lusk, who left for Purdue).

There haven't been drastic changes to the Jays' approach under Miller — although anecdotally speaking, it seems that they have varied their game-to-game tactics more often and sprinkled in a few more wrinkles to keep teams off balance during play.

They have plenty of room for growth, Miller said. But he's pleased with the guys' approach to that end of the floor. They've bought in since the offseason.