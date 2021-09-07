Creighton's new athletic director can't wait for basketball season

"It just shows the commitment and dedication that Creighton has made," Blossom said. "That's what makes this such a stellar job."

Blossom chatted with reporters for a little over 10 minutes after his introductory press conference last week. A few of the highlights are below.

>> Obviously, men's basketball is the flagship sport at CU. But one of the reasons why Blossom was interested in this athletic director job: the department-wide success.

That's the benefit of replacing a Bluejay icon like Rasmussen, Blossom said.

You accept the job ... and a few days later, your volleyball team starts 6-0 for the first time in program history and the men's soccer team gets its first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked opponent.

Big shoes to fill? Yes!

But on the flip side, there's no mess to clean up.

"(Replacing a legend) is better than taking over a bad job," Blossom said. "That's how I looked at it. I looked at the positive. He's done a great job. He's set us up for success so we can take the ball and keep moving it forward."

>> Blossom said he's always had an eye on Creighton. If the job ever came open, he planned to go for it.