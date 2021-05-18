Creighton's roster is getting longer, and that's by design

Two seasons ago, just after the Jays committed 15 turnovers against Providence's space-erasing athletes, CU coach Greg McDermott looked out at his team on the practice floor.

The squad had escaped with a 78-74 win — Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski were the heros in a memorable final 90 seconds.

But all of Creighton's ball handlers had dealt with 40 minutes of aggressive defensive pressure from the lengthy Friars that day. It didn't always go well. Passing lanes vanished quickly. Paths to the hoop looked open, until suddenly they weren’t. Set plays were harder to execute.

Those 15 turnovers came in a 63-possession game. A 23.8% turnover rate.

And the opponent Creighton was prepping for next: DePaul.

Another team full of length at every position with a propensity to disrupt opposing offenses.

So before CU started its practice on that January afternoon, I asked McDermott about length — on his own roster and within the Big East.

Are we too obsessed with this fingertip-to-fingertip measurement?