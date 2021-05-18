Creighton's roster is getting longer, and that's by design

Two seasons ago, just after the Jays committed 15 turnovers against Providence's space-erasing athletes, CU coach Greg McDermott looked out at his team on the practice floor.
The squad had escaped with a 78-74 win — Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski were the heros in a memorable final 90 seconds.
But all of Creighton's ball handlers had dealt with 40 minutes of aggressive defensive pressure from the lengthy Friars that day. It didn't always go well. Passing lanes vanished quickly. Paths to the hoop looked open, until suddenly they weren’t. Set plays were harder to execute.
Those 15 turnovers came in a 63-possession game. A 23.8% turnover rate.
And the opponent Creighton was prepping for next: DePaul.
Another team full of length at every position with a propensity to disrupt opposing offenses.
So before CU started its practice on that January afternoon, I asked McDermott about length — on his own roster and within the Big East.
Are we too obsessed with this fingertip-to-fingertip measurement?
His thought then was that the conference’s players on the whole weren’t any longer than before, although he acknowledged there's been an emphasis across the sport over the last decade to pay more attention to a guy’s wingspan. You can sometimes neutralize a height disadvantage with length. More positional length can certainly increase a team’s versatility (switching screens more often defensively; more position-less ball offensively).
But in that moment, back in 2020, McDermott's eyes scanned over to an injured Davion Mintz, an injured Jacob Epperson and a redshirting Antwann Jones.
"Some of our length is sitting on the sideline right now," he said with a chuckle.
McDermott quickly added that the program is "moving in that direction."
Here's the caveat he referenced that day, though: The Jays have other priorities when targeting prospective recruits.
To run the offense McDermott's designed, he needs players who're elite shooters, sure-handed dribblers and gifted passers.
"Length and wingspan — without skill — doesn't fit us very well," McDermott said. "Mitch Ballock doesn't have great length, but I wouldn't trade him for anybody. I wouldn't say Marcus Zegarowski's necessarily extremely long, from a point guard perspective, but he's very skilled and very cerebral.
"There's gives and takes to that. Obviously, in the perfect world, you want a guy with a high skill level that also possesses length. Khyri Thomas. It's certainly an important factor as we evaluate recruits."
The specific measurements of Creighton's newcomers for the 2021–22 squad aren’t available just yet.
But consider the fact that CU could have 6-foot-6 senior Alex O'Connell, 6-foot-6 junior Antwann Jones, 6-foot-7 transfer Ryan Hawkins, 6-foot-8 freshman Arthur Kaluma and 6-foot-9 freshman Mason Miller earning playing time on the wings next year. Those are the 3s and 4s. The versatile, forward-sized athletes with guard-like abilities. Interchangeable parts. The Khyri Thomas-like guys.
It was just three years ago that Creighton’s four-guard lineup required Ballock to match up against the opponents’ power forwards. He held his own but it wasn’t ideal.
Next year’s team should have multiple options there, and everywhere.
Plus, the 6-foot-5 Rati Andronikashvili and the 6-foot-4 John Christofilis profile as traditional shooting guards. Add them into the mix, too.
And there's Ryan Kalkbrenner and his 7-foot-4 wingspan manning the middle.
All that height and length should make an impact.
Certainly, when the shoe has been on the other foot, it’s mattered significantly against the Jays.
Said McDermott: "(Length) can be a factor because you can't simulate that in practice. You can put pads on guys for some drills but when you get into live 5-on-5, you've got to make reads that are going to be different on game night when you play a team like Providence or a team like DePaul."
