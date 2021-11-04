DAISY
My name is Daisy and I am bonded to my best friend, Peach! We must be adopted together (2 for... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
You can not spin the devastation. On a spirit-shaking, confidence-breaking afternoon, the Scott Frost era crashed. In such a way that almost certainly can’t be salvaged, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
By now all the early bravado and promises have given way to Saturday's horror scene resembling 2003 or 2007 or 2017. Scott Frost was supposed to be the antidote to the past failures, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
High inflation in the loss category — 26 in four years under Scott Frost — is a major problem, and it may cost the Husker coach and his staff an election soon enough.
- Updated
Tom Shatel has seen two hot topics lately related to Nebraska football: Adrian Martinez's status as the starting QB, and Scott Frost's job security. He shares his thoughts on both here.
- Updated
No decision has been made on Scott Frost’s future as Husker football coach, NU President Ted Carter said. But Carter added the “direction of the program” would be addressed in the coming weeks.
- Updated
No. 16 seed Omaha North rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and shocked top-seeded Millard South in a wild Class A playoff opener.
- Updated
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game.
- Updated
Nebraska’s offense was a hell on wheels by the end of 2018, and it hasn’t been since. There’s a book on the Big Red, and if you study it closely, chances are, you’ll win.
- Updated
In 20 seasons covering Nebraska football, I’ve spent enough hours mining unusual statistics to go a little insane. But every once in a while, a new one drops my jaw, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
There was more going on in that Nebraska loss than Adrian Martinez, but yeah, when you complete less than half your passes and throw four interceptions, that's a factor, writes Tom Shatel.