Dakota Feb 11, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular McKewon: CEO Matt Rhule's massive support staff includes a role for Ron Brown Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has built a support staff that ranks among the biggest in the Big Ten — and includes a role for Ron Brown. Union Omaha wants to build $100 million stadium in Omaha Union Omaha wants to build a $100 million soccer stadium with the capacity for 10,000 people in Omaha. The facility also would host a new wome… Roster Reset: Jeff Sims joins Casey Thompson in Nebraska's crowded quarterback room The Nebraska Football Roster Reset series kicks off with a look at the crowded quarterback room, where Jeff Sims aims to challenge Casey Thomp… Nebraska is winning over Texas high school coaches — including former Husker Cody Glenn Matt Rhule and his staff signed six recruits from Texas in the 2023 class. Why are the Nebraska coaches being so successful in the Lone Star S… Villanova fan treated for head injury after incident at Creighton game A 53-year-old Villanova fan told Omaha police that he was treated for a head injury Saturday at the Creighton men's basketball game after he w…