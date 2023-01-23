Danger-Closed: The Flora Apartments and Omaha's failure to ensure safe and livable housing

On January 24, 2022, the City of Omaha vacated a downtown apartment building because of dangerous disrepair. Nearly two dozen people were displaced immediately.

The problems had been building for years at the Flora Apartments at 2557 Jones St., according to residents, advocates and city records.

“I’ve seen a lot of rotten in the last 3½ years, a lot of rotten,” said Scott Lane, the city’s chief housing inspector. “And I truly do believe that today was one of the worst as a total. Specifically as a multi-family, it’s definitely the worst I’ve witnessed.”

Watch "Danger-Closed," a documentary by World-Herald photojournalist Anna Reed that looks back at what went wrong at the Flora Apartments.

Additional coverage of the Flora Apartments and other issues with housing in Omaha.

Additional reporting for this story by Chris Burbach.