Alexandra Boryca earns $65,000 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Alexandra Boryca held the title of Assistant Director, Digital Learning in Digital Learning. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Boryca earned an annual salary of $65,000 in 2020. According to records, $52,910 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $12,090 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 11% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.