Angela Kennedy earns $68,024 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Angela Kennedy held the title of Creative Director in University Communications. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Kennedy earned an annual salary of $68,024 in 2020. According to records, $45,750 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $22,274 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 16% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.